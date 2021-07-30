SELECTED: Congratulations to Dr. Kevin Yingling, who was selected this week as the new chief executive officer for Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Yingling was integral in establishing the School of Pharmacy at Marshall University, continues to serve on the board of managers for Marshall Pharmacy and is chair of the Cabell County Board of Health. He is a 1976 graduate of Barboursville High School, received his bachelor of science degree from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and his medical degree from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He is the son of Joanne Yingling, of Huntington, and the late Gordon Yingling. He and his wife, the former Mary Alice Nash (and 1976 B.H.S. grad), live in Ona and are the parents of four children — Chaz, Kathryn, Hannah and Luke.
RECOGNIZED: Randall Reid-Smith was recognized last week by West Virginia’s first lady, Cathy Justice, for his 15-year work anniversary as curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. She specifically mentioned some of the programs he initiated that help students throughout the state, such as providing musical instruments to middle schools through the Save The Music Foundation and the West Virginia History Bowl competition. Reid-Smith is a Barboursville native who graduated from Barboursville High School in 1976. His parents are Wilma Smith, of Barboursville, and the late “Boogie” Smith.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Don and Janet Roach Knapp, of Huntington, who celebrate their 50th anniversary Aug. 6. To celebrate, they plan to take a short trip to the Amish country. They are the parents of two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Ronnie Hay of Georgia and Deanna and Joe Chapman of Huntington. They have three grandchildren, Kati Sharp, JoeDe Chapman and EmmaLee Chapman, and two great-grandchildren, Oliver Richardson and Ellie Sharp. Janet is a 1970 Barboursville High School graduate.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad, cookies and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in the Cabell County Commission chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington.
REUNION: The Barboursville High School Class of 1976 is planning its 45-year reunion from Sept. 16-18. The former classmates will enjoy the Barboursville Fall Fest parade and festivities at the Nancy Cartmill Gardens on Main Street on Thursday evening; have an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sentiment Club House on Peyton Street; and will enjoy appetizers and a dance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Barboursville American Legion on U.S. 60. Cost for both evenings is $30, and checks may be mailed to the Barboursville High School Class of 1976, P.O. Box 164, Barboursville, WV 25504. For more information, contact Rosalene Messick Black at 304-638-7590 or Randall Reid-Smith at 304-382-3969.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Mannon, John Buchanan Riffe, Shane Summers, Scott Hesson, Mike Qualls, Buck Conard, Gina Crews, Richard Jimison, Steve Flouhouse, Cotton Smith, Brenda Keys, Ruth Ann Townsend, George Lusher, Mya Shull, Donna Weekley, Bobby Thew, Billie Jo Dillon Holtz, Larry Lambert, Suzanne Thompson Coburn, Kimberly Oxley Watson, Sharon Jones Shockley, Kevin Joe Hawthorne, Britney Ariana Spence, Carrie Miller, Clint Meadows, Jamie Lou Adkins, Scott Webber, Donnetta Spence, Cheryl Grant, Lana Sue Adkins, Teresa Byrd Mahoney and Presley Brooke Ashford.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Faye Slugantz, who celebrated her 79th birthday Monday; to Braydon Alan Adkins, who will be 12 years old Saturday; and to Liam James Adkins, who blows out seven candles Sunday. Belated birthday wishes to Curtis Lane, who celebrated his 90th birthday July 21; and Robin Lane, whose birthday was July 24.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Raymond and Rosetta Blake, Greg and Gina Crews, David and Susan Reed, Allen and Kim Smith, Chris and Debi Morris, Gene and Patty Journell, Dudley and Rita Vititoe, and Norman and Paulette Fulks.