Community News
MINISTER: Members of Barboursville Baptist Church welcome a new minister, Reverend Monty Foster, on Aug. 16. Ordained to the gospel ministry in September 1995, he has served in many capacities including pastor, youth pastor, music minister and children’s minister since 1986 when he graduated from Alderson Broaddus University. He is currently the youth pastor and music director of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia. Foster and his wife, Stacey, live in Ona and are the parents of one son, Doug, and a grandson, Riley.
CANCELED: The Cabell County Public Library Board has voted to cancel the 2020 Library Gala because of the continuing uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic. The board appreciates the community support it has received in its efforts to build a new library in Barboursville and has asked all who have donated to leave their tax-deductible donations in place to be applied to this project. It is offering refunds to those who prefer and asks them to notify Norma Casto, special events coordinator, or Judy Rule, director, at 304-528-5700 by Aug. 25.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Jason Clark, of Huntington, who made a hole in one on June 27 at Sugarwood Golf Club. Clark aced the fourth hole, which is a 170-yard par 3, using a six iron. Witnesses were Tim and Roger Mills.
GOLF: Congratulations to two women’s golf teams representing Riviera and Sugarwood golf courses that tied for second place in the second division of the West Virginia Intrastate Golf Tournament at The Raven Golf Course on July 23. Members of the teams are: Riviera — Brenda Cornwell, Judy Hutchins, Dreama Watts and Cynthia Maret; Sugarwood — Joan Muriale, Carolyn Outman, Candy Rollyson and Peggy Trocin.
ANNIVERSARY: Raymond and Rosetta Blake, of Barboursville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 25. He is retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, and she is a retired caretaker. They are the parents of four children and grandparents of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
CONCERT: An outdoor musical concert is offered from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Ashland Central Park’s bandstand, with music provided by Going Vertical and Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band. This concert is a fundraiser, with donations benefiting the Safe Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a one-day rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2956 Bradley Road, Huntington. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert for $5 will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To-go hot dog orders are available by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823. Proceeds from the sale will be used for charitable club activities.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Mannon, Benjamin Ross, John Buchanan Riffe, Shane Summers, Scott Hesson, Mike Qualls, Katelynn Harless, Erin Bailey Steel, Ryan Stull, Larry Carrico, Richard Jimison, Steve Flouhouse, Cotton Smith, Brenda Keys, Marian Crowe, Mildred Zornes, Ruth Ann Townsend, George Lusher, Mya Shull, Donna Weekley, Mark Conner, Donnetta Spence, Jamie Lou Adkins, Britney Ariana Spence, Scott Webber, Sharon Jones Shockley, Kevin Joe Hawthorne, Carrie Miller, Teresa Byrd Mahoney, Clint Meadows, Lana Sue Adkins, Suzanne Thompson Coburn, Billie Jo Dillon Holtz, Larry Lambert and Kimberly Oxley Watson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Braydon Alan Adkins, who celebrates his 11th birthday today; to Liam James Adkins, whose sixth birthday is Saturday; and to Paisley Marie Ratliff, who blows out three candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Becky Baldwin, Greg and Gina Crews, Dwayne and Lisa Kay Templeton, Chris and Debi Morris, Gene and Patty Journell, and Dudley and Rita Vititoe. Belated anniversary wishes to Ryan and Melissa Stewart, who celebrated their ninth anniversary July 23.