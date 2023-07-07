GIRLS STATE: From June 11-16, two rising seniors at Cabell Midland High School attended Rhododendron Girls State at Davis and Elkins College. Haley Bird and Veronica Morgan met with girls from across the state to participate in mock government and community service activities, heard from speakers about patriotism, and made lasting connections. Morgan was selected to go to Charleston as a delegate to participate in the first-ever West Virginia Boys and Girls State joint legislative session to write bills which were debated and voted on. For their completion of the program, both girls received an annual $5,000 scholarship to Davis and Elkins College as well as a cord to wear at the CMHS 2024 graduation ceremony. Haley is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Bird and Veronica is the daughter of John and Valerie Morgan.
NAMED: Congratulations to Dr. Coy Flowers of Lexington, Kentucky, who has been promoted to associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He is a 1990 Barboursville High School grad, a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in biology, and a graduate of the West Virginia School of Medicine. He is the son of John and Donna Flowers of Huntington.
