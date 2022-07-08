95TH: Congratulations to Alice Bias, of Barboursville, who celebrated her 95th birthday July 2 with a party hosted by her children — Harold Bias, Phyllis Johnson and Peggy Blatt. Forty family members attended to help her celebrate.
AWARDS: Milton Middle School’s BETA club competed in Nashville at the National BETA competition recently and brought back some honors. They came in third place in the Songfest competition; fourth place in jewelry — Ada Luck; fifth place in black and white photography — Taylor Clary; and ninth place in technology — Colton Preston, Maya Casto, Connor Jenkins, Raegan Freeman, Aiden Estep, Raegan Conley and Trenton Hatfield.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Five women’s golf teams are representing this section of West Virginia in the women’s intrastate golf competition. The teams and members participating are Creekside — Mendy Bays, Cindy McDonie, Kay Smith, Lisa Moore and Connie Grizzell; Esquire — Colleen Thew, Janet Fisher, Alice Williams, Karen Riggio and Vicki Archer; Guyan — Jean Biggs, Joan Garmestani, Marsha Moses, Lauri Sammons, Susan Fleckenstein, Sally Bogers and Carey Dixon; Riviera — Kay Ratcliff, Brenda Cornwell, Sharon Chandler, Susan Thompson and Betty Myers; and Sugarwood — Joan Muriale, Candy Rollyson, Peggy Trocin, Rachael Brickett and Brenda Bunn. After three matches, Sugarwood is in first place; Esquire, second; Creekside, third; Guyan, fourth; and Riviera, fifth. Medalists at the Guyan match were Cindy McDonie, Jean Biggs and Candy Rollyson; at Esquire, Cindy McDonie and Alice Williams; and at Sugarwood, Candy Rollyson.
SCORES: Advanced Placement (AP) test scores were released this week at the local high schools. Congratulations to the following teachers at Cabell Midland High School, whose students exceeded the AP pass rate or exceeded the AP global pass rate: Brian McNeel, AP biology; Don Scalise, AP U.S. government; Trena Wise, AP calculus AB; Adam Riazi, AP computer and science principles; Michele Brooks, AP English language; Lori Terango, AP English literature; Justin Ripley, AP human geography and AP U.S. government; Scott White, AP psychology; and Billy Williams, AP psychology.
VBS: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church are working together to offer “Passport to Peace” Vacation Bible School at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road on July 16 from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be games, crafts, music, Bible stories, science and mission time to help kids ages 3-11 discover there are many ways to live as peacemakers in the world. Kids are invited to see every person as part of God’s family and every interaction as an opportunity to make peace. Visit www.pearidgeumc.org to register by July 14. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Isabella Nibert, Holly Fannin, Jacob Lingenfelter, Emily Lingenfelter, Rob Blake, Jacob Keys, Cathy George, Brandon Dennison, Mary Beth Grizzell, Emilea Burgh, Matt Pittman, John Swanson, Brayden Sobonya, Trudy Black, Jean Durham, Marsha Dean, Sharon Smith, Dustin D. Young, Jamayka Johnson, Ed Armbrewster, Taylor Artis, Don Gibson, Coty Smith, Allison Jean Hill, Ilyssa Dawn McKinney, Elaine Blackaby, Aaron Niday, Kurt Goodall, Kaidance Jarvis, Monica Revely, Jennifer Ingram, Bill McDaniel, Lexus Beard, Norma Frazier and Chyrl Budd.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Conde Rice, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Amira Jean Vernon, who blew out six candles Thursday; and to Jordawn De Anna Dunfee, whose 27th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Craig and Leslie Simpson, Rob and Teresa Blake, Chad and Molly Fisher, Chris and Rita Kelley, Matt and Whitney Stead, Jack and Marsha Dilley, Bill and Susan Wheeler, Joey and Jill Lynd, Scott and Tara Fullen, Jeff and Barb Townsend, Lewis and Connie Rutherford, and Roy and Shirley Bledsoe.
