OFFICERS: The Barboursville Rotary Club recently elected officers for the 2021-22 club year with Sara Ramezani, president; Robin Brandon, past president; John Lee, president-elect; and Michael Bonner, president-designate. The new board of directors is Maggie Moore, Aaron Arnold and Kristi Arrowood. At the annual meeting held at Barboursville Park last week, Jeff Madden received the Rotarian of the Year award for outstanding service during the 2020-21 year and outgoing president Robin Brandon was recognized for her outstanding leadership. Cabell Midland High School 2021 graduates who received Rotary scholarships are Ashley Brooke McClure, Isabella O’Neal Hedrick, Marlee Norris and Leslie Martinez. Two current community projects that the organization has adopted are working cooperatively with the Milton, Huntington and Ceredo-Kenova Rotary clubs to give to the Facing Hunger Foodbank and giving to the Woody Williams Foundation to support his efforts to help veterans and their families.
CHAMPS: Congratulations to Huntington High School’s girls tennis team that is the 2021 Class AAA girls state tennis champs. Tess Weiler and Sophie Agrawal won the girls singles title, and A.J. Mercer won the boys singles title. The MSAC all-conference selections were Lexi Black and Caelin Marcum, first team; Jayla Bias-Smith and Amillia Howard, second team; Jayda McCoy, honorable mention; and Sydney Earwood, special honorable mention.
TITLE: The Cabell Midland High School girls tennis team had a successful state tournament, with Hanley Riner winning the first state championship title and being named to the West Virginia all-state team; Riner and Kylie Fisher receiving the girls No. 1 doubles state runner-up title; and Brooke and Blair Vaughn receiving the girls No. 2 doubles state runner-up title. Hanley Riner and Aiden Cottrell were named to the all-state tennis team, and Alex and Aiden Cottrell were the state champion male doubles tennis team.
VBS: Kellogg Church of God, 4430 Piedmont Road, Huntington, will have its “Rocky Railway” Vacation Bible School from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 12-16. For more information, call Lovevona Eaves at 304-412-1746 or Wanda Wells at 304-634-1975.
TALK: The monthly Tuesday Talk for the MU Lifelong Learning Program is on Zoom on July 13 from 10:30 a.m. until noon with Dr. Corey O’Connell, director of product development for Special Metals Corp., presenting the program. McConnell leads key research and development in manufacturing and new technology exploration for global operations at Special Metals. The talk is free to members and $10 for guests. For information about the program or membership in the MULLP, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or Appell1@marshall.edu.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Ellis, Justin Forman, Leo Savilisky, Emma Olson, Matt Reed, Jacob Keys, Cathy George, Brandon Dennison, Mary Beth Grizzell, Sharon Smith, Emily Lingenfelter, Emilea Burgh, Matt Pittman, John Swanson, Brayden Sobonya, Jamayka Johnson, Taylor Artis, Don Gilson, Coty Smith, Ilyssa McKinney, Elaine Blackaby, Allison Hill, Aaron Niday, Kurt Goodall, Kandace Jarvis, Jennifer Ingram, Lexus Beard, Tracy Barclay, Melissa Bates, Shawn Ward, Norma Frazier and Chyrl Budd.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Gene Journell, who was 72 years old Monday; to my daughter, Conde Rice, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Bill McDaniels, whose 52nd birthday was Wednesday; to Pete Davidson, who celebrates his 73rd birthday today; and to Jordawn De Anna Dunfee, whose 26th birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Lewis and Connie Rutherford, Mark and Yvonne Wilson, Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Chip and Julie Merritt, Rob and Teresa Blake, Chad and Molly Fisher, Chris and Rita Kelley, Matt and Whitney Stead, Jack and Marsha Dilley, Bill and Susan Wheeler, Joey and Jill Lynd, Jeff and Barb Townsend, and Brian and Sherry Noe.
