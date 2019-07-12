GOOD LUCK: Congratulations and good luck to the Barboursville 9-11 all-star Little League baseball team, which is traveling to Shinnston, West Virginia, on Saturday, July 13, to play in the West Virginia Little League 9-11 state tournament. Members of the team are Ayden Perry, Samuel Phillips, Cyrus Cummings, Jacob Savage, Brody Stephens, Brodie Lucas, Logan Bryant, Owen Maynard, Braydon Chaney, Kanon Dillon, David Beane, Isaiah Berkenbaugh and Ethan Copley. Matt Rowe is the manager, and coaches are Michael Dillon and Michael Long. Statistician is Drew Beane.
VACATION: Steve and Karen Gold, of Barboursville, and several members of their family enjoyed a two-week vacation in Ireland recently. The group - daughter KC and her husband, Scott Klusty; daughter Caroline and her husband, Jon True, and their daughters, Harper and Merritt - stayed in Bansha Castle the first week of the trip and took day trips to Blarney Castle, Kinsale, Cliffs of Moher, Kilkenny, Dingle Peninsula, Cohb and Tipperary. The second week they traveled to Dublin and Belfast.
WEDDING: Eighty family members and friends celebrated Kim Oxley and Drew Watson's wedding at Snowshoe Resort on June 29. Bridesmaids were Nicole Pauley, Christa Walker, Emma Nicely, Shannon Wilson and Megan Truelove. Groomsmen were Corey Watson, Bill Watson, Trevor Oxley, Andrew Ramell, Travis Epling and Jon Nelson. Mini groomsmen were Madden and Brody Watson, nephews of the groom. The couple went to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for their honeymoon. Kim is the daughter of Ed and Connie Oxley, of Scott Depot. Drew is the son of Bill and Andy Watson and grandson of Dick and Joyce Spencer, of Barboursville. The couple lives in Columbus, Ohio.
SYMPHONY: Tickets are available through Saturday at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau on Main Street for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra's Picnic with the Pops concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Barboursville Park's amphitheater. Tickets, $20 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating, may also be purchased by visiting www.huntingtonsymphony.org. Nashville musician John Berry will join the HSO for an evening of his biggest hits and new music. Bring a picnic and chairs/blankets for an enjoyable evening under the stars. Gates open at 5 p.m.
VBS: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church team up to host "Splash Canyon" Vacation Bible School at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19. Epic music, spectacular science, crafty crafts, thrilling recreation and fantastic Bible stories for children ages 4-11 will be offered. A free dinner is included in the program Monday through Thursday, followed by a picnic on Friday. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
SALE: Come out to the Westmoreland Woman's Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, on Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, for its biggest rummage sale and hot dog sale of the year. Rummage sale hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. Two hot dogs, chips and a dessert are $5 and will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. For hot dog to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
REUNION: The Barboursville High School Class of 1974 is planning its 45-year reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Maylon House in Milton. A buffet dinner ($50 per person) will be served, with a cash bar available. Make checks payable to BHS Class of '74 and mail to 38 Williamsburg Drive, Barboursville, WV 25504, or RSVP by email to CindyBeckett@aol.com.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Ellis, Calvin Phillips, Emma Olson, Justin Forman, Leo Savilisky, Brayden Lane, Erik Weingardt, Akila Juan, Suzanne Compton, Peggy Adkins, Stephanie Bailey Whiteman, Rob Blake, Becky Holton, Lydia Goodson, Sam Collins, Mark Collins, Wanda Davis, Kelli Sobonya, Emilea Burgh, John Swanson, Ninette Hass, Rylee Marcum, Chyrl Budd, Lynda Bates, Rhonda Freeman, Ann Marie Evans, Kayla Taylor, Pete Davidson, Chris Beard, Cale Maybin, Elaine Blackaby, Rebecca McKee, Rhonda Thomas, Jennifer Ingram, Shawn Ward, Trina Adkins, Amy Flaugher and Tom Taylor.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kaidance Jarvis, who celebrated her 16th birthday Monday; to Jamayka Johnson, whose 16th birthday was Tuesday; to De Anna Dunfee, who was 24 years old Wednesday; to Kerry "KK" Adkins, who celebrated his 79th birthday yesterday; to Joan Nicely Bundy, whose 73rd birthday is today; to Maylee Renee Kennedy, who blows out 3 candles today; and to Eli Andrew Hawthorne, who will be 10 years old Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Brenda Bunn, Craig and Leslie Simpson, Josh and Sarah Harless, Ron and Tawyna Halstead, Jeff and Carla Snell, Bill and Susan Wheeler, Charles and Mertie Woolcock, Lewis and Connie Rutherford, and Rick and Helen Arthur.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@MSN.com.