FEATURED: Barboursville High School 1971 grad Greg Clary has five of his nature photographs featured in an art show at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg, Pennsylvania, during the month of July. Clary is a talented photographer who shares his stunning shots of wildlife with friends on his Facebook page. To see the featured pictures in the exhibit, check the website of the Red Brick Gallery. Clary is a 1975 Marshall University grad and received a doctorate degree from Kent State University. He is a former professor emeritus at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and lives in Sligo, Pennsylvania.
MILITARY: Barboursville native Lance Cpl. Taylor Parsons will return soon from serving in the Ukraine as part of the multinational maritime exercise Sea Breeze 2019. The exercise, scheduled to conclude July 21, includes 18 participant and observant nations and focuses on improving maritime safety, security and stability in this vital region of the world. Parsons is in Bravo Company in the U.S. Marine Corps.
SCAVENGER HUNT: Children of all ages are invited to come to a scavenger hunt Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market field, 6501 Farmdale Road, and visit the West Virginia soil tunnel trailer. It has sculpted interior walls that depict a true underground world and showcases soil-dwelling creatures, micro-organisms, aquatic life and the roots that keep our grasses and trees fed and our food growing.
RUMMAGE SALE: The Westmoreland Woman's Club holds its biggest rummage sale of the year on July 19-20 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Rummage sale hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and a dessert for $5 will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. For hot dog to-go orders, call 304-360-9823.
TRACTORS: Bring your vintage pride antique tractor and join the fun at the 12th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market, 6501 Farmdale Road. Check-in and setup is Aug. 2. The show features antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, a swap meet and a tractor parade at 4:30 p.m. that Saturday. This free event also offers tractor games, food concessions, and arts and crafts. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call Jimmy Edmonds at 304-634-7006; Glen Harden, 304-634-8383; or Tony Woodrum, 304-308-0672.
GOLF: The Special Needs Youth Sportsmen Inc. holds its seventh annual golf scramble fundraiser at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette on Saturday, Aug. 17, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble for $75 per person or $300 per team. For more information, call Kim Damron at 304-962-2709.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Norman Alexander, Jim Thornburg, Peggy Esslinger, Shirley Amos, Molly Maddox, Tim Effingham, Linda Stull, Paul Cooley, Barbara Gunn, Evadeen Kesler, Peggy Hicks, Eldon Paugh, Lee Blake, Mary Frances Burns, Lois Silling, Jim Allman, Ron Foss, Libby Hicks, Maxwell Coburn, Chuck Hefner, Colleen Toppings, Jerry Zornes, Chesley Windon, Pierce Cory, Lance Cory, Abby Sobonya Reale, Josh Perry, Kelly Carter, Ashley Corder, Corey Hall, Candy Rollyson, Tracy Urian, Paula Jenkins, Connie Keaton, Paul Arthur, Chuck Boggs, Carolyn Dornon, Brittany Byrd, Bryan Mowdy, Scott Madden, Wade Maybin, Jo Wheeler, Katie Floyd, Jeremy Spears, Melanie Archer, Barbara Thornburg, Colton Brady Shaffer, Dennis Herrenkohl, Ronald Plybon, Rick Mullins, Rachel McDonald, Carolyn Jean Walters and Lyndsay Trogan.
Special birthday wishes to Colleen Toppings who becomes a teenager today; to Carolyn Byrd Williamson who celebrates her birthday Saturday; to my husband, Dick Spencer, whose birthday is Saturday; and to Richard Minnix whose birthday is Sunday, July 21. Belated wishes to Janet Marie Adkins whose 77th birthday was July 13.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Carl and Jeanetta Ray, Mike and Kim Tatum, Joe and Teresa Fralic, John and Kay Freeman, Buck and Cathy Conard, John and Sue Cummings, Wes and Janet Simpkins, Dwayne and Lisa Templeton, Roy and Shirley Ross, John and Joan Sharp, John and Lenda Burns, and Tom and Tammy Ross who celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 21.