LIONS OFFICERS: The Lions Club of Barboursville held its annual induction of officers and scholarship award presentations June 25 at the Barboursville Senior Center. Serving as officers for the 2019-20 year are Lib Ciccolella, president; Joe Weber, vice president; Donna Cross, secretary; Kitty Kelly Smoot, treasurer; Tom Turman, membership chairman; Larry Poynter, service chairman; and Leland Steele, marketing/communications chairman. Board members are Becky Howard, program coordinator; Charlie Buzzard, LCIF coordinator; Bernice Hesson, Tail Twister; and Jack McKenna, director.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Barboursville Lion Dr. Charles Francis presented $1,000 scholarships to four 2019 Cabell Midland High School graduates who will attend in-state universities this fall: Bailey Arkell, the Roger A. Hesson scholarship; Steven Ball, the Willis Hertig scholarship; Morgan Christian, the John Fife scholarship; and Faith Erwin, the Claud Thornburg scholarship. Lions Tom Turman and Scott White presented $500 recognition scholarships to four Barboursville Leo Club members: Joshua Dauber, Natalie Dauber, Irene Javier and Skylar Clagg.
MEMBERS RECOGNIZED: Special guest, Lions Club District Governor Gary Pitcock, presented awards to two Barboursville Lions Club members, recognizing their outstanding service to the club and the community: Tom Turman, the Melvin Jones award, and Dr. Charles Francis, the Leonard Jarrett award. The Lions Club of Barboursville meets each second and fourth Tuesday at the Barboursville Community Center at 7 p.m. Individuals interested in learning more about the organization are invited to attend.
MILESTONES: Drew Watson, a former Barboursville resident and a 2003 Cabell Midland High School and 2007 Marshall University grad, is observing two big milestones this summer. In June, he and his wife, the former Kim Oxley, were married, and in August they will move to Seattle, Washington, where he will join the footwear team at Brooks Running headquarters. He was formerly a field representative for Brooks in Columbus, Ohio, for three years. Drew is the son of Bill and Andy Watson and the grandson of Dick and Joyce Spencer of Barboursville.
DRIVING THE BUS: Congratulations to two West Virginia school bus drivers who are No. 1 in the nation for their skills in driving school buses. Cabell County Schools bus driver John Labus is No. 1 in the nation for driving a small school bus, and Billy Wiseman from Charleston is No. 1 in the nation for driving the conventional school bus. They received these awards at the 2019 annual National School Transportation Association meeting and convention this week in Austin, Texas.
FREE DINNER: On Saturday, July 27, the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free dinner with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, coleslaw, dessert and beverages from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
BAND: Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band will play at the Milton Fire Department on Saturday, July 27, from 7 until 10 p.m.
TRACTOR SHOW: Bring the family to the Barboursville Farmers Market field, 6501 Farmdale Road, on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and enjoy the 12th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show that features antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, a swap meet and a tractor parade at 4:30 p.m. This free event also offers tractor games, food concessions, and arts and crafts. For more information, call Jimmy Edmonds at 304-634-7006; Glen Harden at 304-634-8383; or Tony Woodrum at 304-308-0672.
1959 REUNION: The 1959 Class of Barboursville High School will have its 60-year reunion Aug. 3 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., with a dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, call Joy Black at 304-638-9116 or Bonnie Lane Childers at 304-736-1311.
PAGEANT: The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Children's Pageant will be held Aug. 10 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., for age divisions from birth to 12 years. Applications may be completed at www.barboursville.org and must be received by Aug. 1. Registration is at 11 a.m., with the pageant beginning at noon. The Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Pageant is scheduled for Aug. 24, and the Fall Fest will be held Sept. 19-21. For more information, contact Director Beverly Mills at bmills2558@zoominternet.net or call 304-633-7191.
CELEBRATING: Special birthday wishes to Scott Hesson, of Barboursville, who celebrates his "double nickels" birthday July 29. Scott, a 1982 grad of Barboursville High School, has been a DJ for 35 years and currently works for 106.3, The Brew. He is the son of Bernice Hesson and the late Roger Hesson and has three children - Ashley, Matthew and Kaitlyn.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Linda Chapman, Ben Ross, Al Bacon, Kelly Apgar, Maggie McPhail, Sherri Nash, Erin Bailey Steel, Ryan Stull, Larry Carrico, Kati Higdon, Buck Conard, Gina Crews, Bridget Shelton, Shirley Staggs, Ethan Lyons, Tammy Pate, Jason Hicks, Karen Treadway, Bud Call, Ty Wheeler, Michelle Webb, Nick Clark, Phil Perry, Jean Biggs, Kristina Williams, Shelley Jobe Gibson, Jack Mease, Helen Lewis, Steve Gold, Lana Sue Adkins, Kacey Scarberry, Susan Erwin, Alana Mooney, Gary Berry, Barbara Townsend, Brenda Adkins, Laura Adkins, Kirston Bess, Sharon Beard Caldwell, Tim Arthur, Cheryl Grant, Jamie Lou Adkins, Scott Webber, Clinton Meadows, Lindell Duke, Faye Slugantz, Kevin Hawthorne, Sherri Hagley, Carrie Miller and Woodson Proctor.
BIRTHDAY EXTRAS: Special birthday wishes to my sister, Gladys Butcher, who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Sunny Hammers whose birthday was Monday; to Mary Ann Chapman who celebrated her 81st birthday Monday; to twins, Kody and Kayla Adkins, who celebrated their 30th birthdays Tuesday; to Landon James Hurdley who blew out 2 candles Thursday; and to Cotton Smith who celebrates her birthday Sunday. Belated birthday wishes to Irene Dacci who celebrated her 91st birthday July 16 and to Mae Welch whose 90th birthday was July 19.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Millie Smith, David and Susan Apgar, Leland and Lillian Dick, Todd and Kathy Lester, Raymond and Rosetta Blake, Jeff and Christi Nash, Ryan and Melissa Stewart, Kody and Shelby Adkins, Shawn and Rose Turley, Chris and Debi Morris, and Dudley and Rita Vititoe.