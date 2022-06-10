LUNCHEON: Ann Reed, of Barboursville, recently entertained lunch for two women from Indiana whose family had formerly lived in Barboursville. Kristy Ponsler from Indianapolis and her sister, Kim Miller from Kokomo, stayed in Barboursville for a few days as they visited the former home on Main Street of their grandparents, Ben and Mary Tickfer. David and Andrea Watson live in the house now and graciously welcomed the two sisters for a tour of the house. Kristy and Kim are the daughters of Sonny and Sue Tickfer and the nieces of Ron Tickfer, a 1955 Barboursville High School grad, who currently lives in Ankara, Turkey. Two other Main Street residents, Mary Minichan and Tissie Boyer, attended the luncheon.
RUMMAGE SALE: P.E.O. Chapter E will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at Central Christian Church, 12th Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington. It will be a multifamily sale with household items, books and clothing. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women and provides educational support through scholarships, grants and loans. For more information, call 304-544-8275.
NEW BABY: Connie Forth, of Barboursville, gave a Sip and See party May 29 for family members and friends to meet Liam Shane Bills, the 3-week-old son of Mason and Katelyn Bills of Martha. Liam was born May 10 in Huntington. Maternal grandparents are Tim and Connie Forth and Donald and Christina Black, of Barboursville, and paternal grandparents are Shane and Lora Bills, of Ona. Liam has a big sister, Everleigh Kate.
GRADUATES: Members of the Barboursville Rotary Club are proud of six members of its Leo youth group who graduated from Cabell Midland High School in May: Izabella Backus, a Leo member for five years and the head drum major of the CMHS Marching Knights, plans to attend Vanderbilt University, majoring in economics and history; Elliana Hess plans to study media production at Ohio University; Brian Huh, who was a member of the CMHS swim team and all-county and all-state orchestra, will attend Marshall University, majoring in pre-pharmacy; Hanna Johnson, this year’s recipient of the Rotary Club’s Roger Hesson scholarship, plans to pursue Fairmont State’s architecture program; Jacob Lee, who joined the Leo club when he was 12 years old and was extremely active in the CMHS Air Force Junior ROTC program, has been accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Olivia Turman, who has been active in the Leo club since she was 11 years old and is especially remembered for leading the construction of Barboursville Park’s Interactive Trail for the Visually Impaired, will attend the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
ART: This weekend take time to stop by Ritter Park at 8th Street and 13th Avenue to look at and buy paintings, photographs and mixed media art that the Tri-State Arts Association is presenting in its Art in the Park 2022 exhibit. Over 20 juried artists’ works will be shown. Hours for Saturday, June 11, are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
QUILTS: West Virginia Quilters Inc. is hosting the 2022 West Virginia Quilt Festival at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center June 16-18. Nearly 200 quilts have been judged and will be exhibited, with the Creative Quilters of Huntington exhibiting 20 quilts.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sara Alexander, Missy Lane, Libby Adkins, Evan Worrell, Rose Wolford, Capri Isabella Roma, Sharon Thompson, Nancy Doll, Vicki Smith, June Beckett, Joan Turner, Roger Call, Delora Call, Corky Hammers, Buffy Hammers, Karen Merritt, Janet Foss, Phyllis Argabrite, Jon Hoover, Tissie McConkey Boyer, Rod Adkins, Karen Wolfe, Talisha Lynn Lycans, Robert Miller, Jeff Townsend, Drew Wells, Lamont Davis, Rhonda Williams, Cory Maynard, LaWanda Clark, Jesse Logan Hawks, Shawn Scarberry, Stephanie Esque and Bethany Taylor.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Bill G. Chapman, who celebrated his 88th birthday Tuesday; to Dr. Dot Hicks, who celebrates her birthday today; to Michelle Byrd Shafer, whose 55th birthday is Saturday; to twins Christopher Evans and Briannia Evans, who will be 20 years old Saturday; and to the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty, who share the same birthday June 11.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jim and Barbara Ellis, Jim and Ann Thornburg, William and Barbara Hale, Nick and Megan Anuszkiewisz, Rick and Lorrie Jones, Jim and Kim Schmidt, and Jim and Janice Glenn.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.