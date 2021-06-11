FAREWELL: A farewell picnic was held June 2 at Barboursville Park in honor of Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey for their contributions to Barboursville and the Tri-State. Minsker has written a Herald-Dispatch column about video games for 14 years; produced the children’s news program, Kid’s Mag; and founded the First Stage Theatre Company that produced more than 70 plays and musicals. Rowsey is the author of “The Lost Village of Barboursville;” was technical assistant coordinator of West Virginia System of Care for eight years; and ran for the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2018 and 2020. The couple is moving to Texas to be close to their children. Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum declared that June 2 would be formally recognized as Jeanette Day in The Village.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Chloe Smalley, a rising freshman, honor student and multisport athlete at Huntington High School, who was selected as the 2021 Miss Teen West Virginia Cupcake at the pageant June 5 at Valley Park in Hurricane. She will reign over the festival in Hurricane on Aug. 27-28, and all proceeds will benefit the WVU Children’s Hospital, which is a Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Chloe’s proud parents are Jason and RaShawna Smalley, and proud grandparents are Jerry and Rhonda Smalley. This summer Chloe is attending the West Virginia Governor’s STEM Institute. She plans to attend college and major in aerospace engineering.
81ST: Vicki Smith of East Pea Ridge celebrated her 81st birthday June 7 with a Zoom party with 55 family members participating. They were from seven states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Georgia and West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Congrats to Candy Rollyson, who made her second hole-in-one June 8 at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland. She aced the 125-yard, hole No. 15 with a nine iron. It was witnessed by her husband, Jeff, and three of the BCC grounds crew.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Naomi Sparks, Sara Alexander, Ken Morris, Evan Worrell, Sherri Blackwell, Kasen Merritt, Janet Foss, Phyllis Argabrite, Vicki Smith, Jon Hoover, Roger Call, Delora Call, Buddy Beckett, Helen McClure, Rose Wolford, Capri Isabella Roma, Teague Christopher True, Sharon Thompson, Kay Hall, June Beckett, Joan Turner, Sean “Corky” Hammers, Beth “Buffy” Hammers, Tammy King, Coen Lilly, Shannon Lilly, Jackson Thomas, Melissa McDaniels, Jeff Townsend, Drew Wells, Lamont Davis, Rhonda Williams, Cory Maynard, Jesse Logan Hawks, Bethany Taylor, Stephanie Esque, Josh Dibble, Kristen Lyttle, Robert Miller, Danny Gardner and Steve Gold.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Dr. Dorothy Hicks, who celebrated her birthday Thursday; to twins Christopher and Brianna Evans, who celebrate their 19th birthdays today; to Michelle Byrd Shafer, whose 54th birthday is today; to Lynwood Adkins, who celebrates his 75th birthday Saturday; and to Reverend Fred and Pat McCarty, who share the same birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bobby and Colleen Thew, Corey and Molly Watson, Jim and Barbara Ellis, Jim and Ann Thornburg, William and Barbara Hale, Nick and Megan Anuszkiewisz, Rick and Lorri Jones, Jim and Kim Schmidt, Mike and Susan McClung, Jim and Janice Glenn, Steve and Terri Burgh, Steve and Susanne Powell, David and Debbie Adkins, Dennie and Carolyn Stark, Jay and Sarah Dunlap, Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter, Caleb and Jill Morris-Gibson, and Mike and Marlene Sheets, who celebrate their 37th anniversary June 15.
