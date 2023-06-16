The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SURPRISE: Jennifer Heinerman Plyburn of Lavalette received a very special birthday surprise. As her birthday gift, Jennifer asked her husband, Jim, to drive with her to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to visit their young granddaughter, Sedona May. When they got there, they decided to drive to the WZZM television studio where their son, Jay, anchors the noon news. While they were watching the news from inside the studio, Jay surprised her by putting a mic on her and having her daughter-in-law, Whitney, bring in Sedona to wish her a happy birthday live on the noon news.

SIGNED: Logan Lingenfelter, a Cabell Midland High School grad and a sophomore at West Virginia State University where he plays baseball and is majoring in nursing, has signed to play baseball this summer with the Grand Lake Mariners in Celina, Ohio. Logan is the son of Brian and Angie Lingenfelter of Salt Rock and grandson of Russ and Deb Lingenfelter of Milton, Gail Hagley of Huntington, and Jim Hagley of Huntington.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

