CELEBRATION: Fifty-seven family members helped Vicki Smith and her son, Bucky Ray, celebrate their birthdays last weekend with a party at The Union on 4th Avenue in Huntington. Vicki was celebrating her 82nd birthday, which was June 7, and Bucky was celebrating his 62nd birthday, which was on May 31. Lyndsey Newman of Richmond Hills, Georgia, Vicki’s granddaughter, decorated the venue with the theme of decades from the 1940s to the 2020s by displaying items from each of these decades on individual tables, and ones who attended the party were asked to dress according to the decade that they were born. Kaylen Herold of Roanoke, Virginia, made a two-sided cake — one side for Vicki, decorated in black and white frosting with pearls and one side for Bucky, decorated with psychedelic colors. Cindy Keith catered the event.
AWARDED: On Saturday, June 11, two Huntington-based writers won the People’s Choice awards in the 2022 West Virginia Writers’ contest. Shelley Schiavone won first place in the People’s Choice prose category for her work, “Dad.” Jennifer Weingardt won second place in the Writer’s Wall poetry category for her work, “Journal Obsession.” West Virginia Writers Inc. is the largest all-volunteer writers’ resource and service organization serving literary interests in West Virginia since 1977.
SIGNED: Five Cabell Midland High School baseball players recently signed to play baseball in college. They are Sam Sowards, West Virginia Tech; Noah Jordan, West Virginia State; Logan Lingenfelter, West Virginia State; Evan Bell, Salem University; and Curtis Ball, Bluefield State.
REUNION: Members of the 1982 class of Barboursville High School meet this weekend for their 40-year reunion. From 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 17, they will gather at the Heritage Station patio in Huntington with light appetizers being served. On Saturday, June 18, from 6-11 p.m., they will meet at Red Tail Barn, 6815 County Road 19/3, Huntington (off Merrick Creek Road) with hot dogs and chips available and music provided by Dickie Anderson’s band. Cost is $15 per person or $30 a couple for contributions to pay for the venue and food costs. For more information, call Clara Adkins at 304-634-9605.
MEETING: On Monday, June 20, the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The agenda includes an updated report of crime in the Westmoreland area given by the Huntington Police Department and a discussion to approve revisions to the by-laws, policies and procedures of the association. For additional information, call Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
GATHERING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, Barboursville, with West Virginia delegate Margitta Mazzocci as the speaker. To make a reservation, contact Jo Ann Odum Aldrich at 302-545-3958 or joannaldrich@comcast.net. Plans will be discussed for an ice cream social to be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp. Anyone interested in joining this group may call Kit Muth at 304-633-3565.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will hold a summer rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. A bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For advance hot dog orders, call Marien Thacker at 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Taylor Allen, Naomi Sparks, Jamison Simmons, Randy Coyle, Savannah Adkins, Amanda Adkins, Buddy Beckett, Haleigh Berry, Kyler Fannin, Lisa Rhoades, Dylan Stead, Heather Glover, Teague Christopher True, Kevin Dennison, Peggy Roach, Merritt True, Robert Minichan, Kay Hall, Wesley Thompson, Bryan Workman, Terri Burgh, Doris Wheeler, Kirti Vithaloni, Zona Swann, Melissa McDaniel, Jean Henderson, Steve Moore, Phillip Perdue, Amanda Fizer, Judy Eaton, Sharon Henson, Ronnie Adams, Sharon Holley, Joshua Dibble, Erin Cole and David Bowman.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Elin Gibson, who blew out 8 candles Sunday; to my grandson, Carson Nash, who celebrated his 21st birthday in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday; to Betty Adkins of Wayne, who celebrated her 85th birthday Thursday; and to Evie Brown, whose 75th birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Susan McClung, Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter, Bill and Pam Dutton, Richard and Peggy Fillmore, Tim and Becky Damron, Steve and Terri Burgh, Shane and Rene Ratliff, Dennie and Carolyn Stark, David and Debbie Adkins, Mike and Marlene Sheets who celebrated their 38th anniversary Wednesday, Jim and Zona Swann whose 54th anniversary was Wednesday, John and Connie Ferguson whose 44th anniversary was Thursday, and Tim and Amy Dillon who celebrate their anniversary today. Belated wishes to Ernie and Debbie Mann who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary June 8.
