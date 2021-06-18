GOLF: Five women’s golf teams from area golf courses are representing this section in the West Virginia Women’s Intra-State golf competition. The teams are Creekside — Mendy Bays, Doris Wheeler, Cindy McDonie, Lisa Moore and Kay Smith; Esquire — Janet Fisher, Colleen Thew, Alice Williams, Karen Riggio, Joyce Spencer and Carla Westcott; Guyan — Jean Biggs, Laurie Sammons, Susan Fleckenstein, Marsha Moses, Sally Bogers, Tammy Hugh and Joan Garmestani; Riviera — Brenda Cornwell, Judy Hutchins, Cynthia Maret, Becky Brogan, Betty Myers and Kay Ratcliff; and Sugarwood — Peggy Trocin, Joan Muriale, Candy Rollyson, Carolyn Outman and Rachel Brickett. After five matches, Sugarwood is in first place; Creekside, second; Riviera, third; Guyan, fourth; and Esquire, fifth. A state tourney will be held at Glade Springs on July 29.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Recipients of annual scholarships given by the Milton Rotary Club are 2021 graduates Katie Losh and Levi Ellis from Cabell Midland High School and Kiersten Helle from Mountain State Christian School.
FESTIVAL: An all-day West Virginia Shakespeare festival event, sponsored by Alchemy Theatre and the West Virginia Humanities Council, will be held at Barboursville Park on June 19 with vendors, games, food trucks, workshops, etc. The “Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” will be performed at 8:30 p.m. June 18 and June 20 and at 5:30 p.m. June 19. The final performance of “Antigone” will be performed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. For more information, visit https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/the-4th-annual-wv-shakespeare-festival/tickets/.
RUMMAGE: A multifamily rummage sale will be held on June 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church’s parking lot, 12th Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington. All proceeds will go to Chapter E of P.E.O., an international women’s educational organization that provides scholarships for women. For more information, contact Melanie Herr, 304-736-2057.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, with Bryan Chambers, director of communications for Huntington, as the guest speaker. He will discuss the time capsule that the city of Huntington is constructing as part of the Huntington sesquicentennial celebration. Each neighborhood association is asked to submit an article to be placed in the capsule. Special invited guests are members of City Council, the West Virginia Legislature and the Wayne County Commission. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Amanda Adkins, Savannah Grace Adkins, Haleigh Berry, Brian Knisely, Kyler Fannin, Dylan Stead, Heather Glover, Kaycee Keaton, Kevin Dennison, Peggy Roach, Merritt True, Robert Minichan, Wesley Thompson, Bryan Workman, Mara Call, Terri Burgh, Jean Henderson, Hannah Clay, Sharon Holley, Joshua Holley, Steve Moore, Phillip Perdue, Edna Congleton, Obie Tomblin, Amanda Fizer, Judy Eaton, Sharon Henson, Doris Wheeler, Kirti Vithaloni, Zona Swann, Minnie Chafin and Brock Westcott.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Carson Nash, who celebrated his 20th birthday Wednesday; to Betty Adkins, who was 84 years old Wednesday; to Martena Shafer Cremeans, whose 62nd birthday is today; to Luke O’Dell Cremeans, who blows out seven candles Sunday; and to Steve Davis, who will be 75 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Philip and Karen Alexander, Garry and Nancy Ritchie, Edward and Pauline Adkins, Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter, Bill and Pam Dutton, Richard and Peggy Fillmore, Tim and Becky Damron, Carl and Rosemary Chapman, Nathan and Ashley Kinker, Jeff and Patty Mast, Rod and Sally Whitt, Jon and Caroline True, Heath and Sherry Bundy Wooten, Tim and Amy Dillon, Jim and Zona Swann, David and Debbie Adkins, John and Connie Ferguson, and Shane and Renee Ratliff.
