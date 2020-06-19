Community News
DEGREE: Annabelle Hope Klein, of Louisville, Kentucky, received a bachelor of arts degree in writing, rhetoric and communication, French language and literature, magna cum laude, from Transylvania University on May 23 in a virtual commencement. She is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Mark Klein, of Louisville, and the granddaughter of Charles and Anne Ferguson, of East Pea Ridge. Annabelle will continue her studies at the University of Maryland’s School of Law.
HIRED: Congratulations to Regina Campbell, of Barboursville, who has been named the system chief nursing officer (CNO) of Mountain Health Network. She has served as the interim CNO since August 2019 and is also the vice president and CNO for Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graduate of Huntington East High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Campbell received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her master’s degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville. Previously, she was the director of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute and has served in numerous other leadership roles at St. Mary’s Medical Center including director of provider relations, the director of St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, the manager of ER/Trauma Services and the trauma nurse coordinator. She began her career at St. Mary’s Medical Center as a surgical/trauma care staff nurse.
MEETING: The Barboursville Red Hats, who usually have their monthly meetings at local restaurants, recently found a way to meet during these coronavirus pandemic times. They each took a brown bag lunch and a lawn chair, found a shady spot below the rose garden in Ritter Park and enjoyed their June meeting. Ones who attended are June Langham, Julia Hutchison, Janet Grimes, Vicki Smith, Karen Wilmoth and Zona Swann.
HUNT: The Barboursville Public Library is offering a fun activity with a Barboursville historical scavenger hunt that will continue until Aug. 15. Information packets may be picked up at the library and a walking tour of Barboursville is offered to find clues. Check the library’s Facebook page for more information. Jeanette Rowsey discusses sites where clues may be found and offers a chance to win a copy of her book, “The Lost Village of Barboursville.”
EVENT: Barboursville Parks and Recreation Jr. Rangers will have its second virtual event on Facebook on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. to make an upcycled bird feeder. Check its Facebook page for more information and list of supplies.
50TH: Congratulations to Jim and Nancy Allman who celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 20. They are the parents of Kim Westerfield and Jamie Allman and the proud grandparents of four granddaughters.
OCCASIONS: Congratulations to Donald and Ann Mills who celebrated a couple big occasions recently. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May and Ann celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday.
CELEBRATIONS: Congrats to Jim and Zona Swann who celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary Monday and her birthday Thursday.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Taylor Allen, Randy Coyle, Savannah Grace Adkins, Amanda Adkins, Ted Henry, Heather Glover, Kaycee Keaton, Merritt True, Robert Minichan, Karen Earl, Melissa Hamilton, Wesley Thompson, Bryan Workman, Terri Burgh, Sharon Holley, Evie Brown, Jean Henderson, Eric Cole, Steve Moore, Joshua Holley, Phillip Perdue, Martena Shafer Cremeans, Gina Hughes, Brittanie Diane Wallace, Obie Tomblin, Amanda Fizer, Judy Eaton, Shawn Henson, Ronnie Adams, Patrick Ryan Dempsey, Tyler Bowman, Kirti Vithaloni, Doris Wheeler, Tracy Black, Mont Hunter, Brock Westcott and Braden Roten.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes this week to my grandson, Carson Nash, who was 19 years old Monday; to Betty Adkins who celebrated her 83rd birthday Tuesday; to Heather Coleman whose birthday was Tuesday; to Lisa Rhoades who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to John Call whose 80th birthday was Wednesday; to Jerry Smalley who celebrated his 66th birthday Wednesday; to Luke O’Dell Cremeans who blows out six candles Saturday; to Edna Congleton whose 73rd birthday is tomorrow; to Steve Davis who celebrates his 74th birthday Saturday; to Bill Wheeler who celebrates his 70th birthday Monday, June 22; and to Eloise Baumgardner who celebrated her 94th birthday this week.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Garry and Nancy Ritchie, Pauline and Edward Adkins, Bill and Pam Dutton, Richard and Peggy Fillmore, Tim and Becky Damron, Carl and Rosemary Chapman, Nathan and Ashley Kinker, Rod and Sally Whitt, Jon and Caroline True, Harold and Becky Bias, Shane and Renee Niece Ratliff, Ed and Anna Adkins, John and Connie Ferguson, Heath and Sherry Bundy Wooten, Tim and Amy Dillon, and Mike and Marlene Sheets who celebrated their 36th anniversary Monday.