GRADUATED: Congratulations to Gabby Hammers of Barboursville who graduated on May 5 from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural and medical biotechnology. Gabby, a Cabell Midland High School grad, plans to attend Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in the fall. Gabby is the daughter of Sean and Beth Hammers of Barboursville and granddaughter of Fred and Sunny Hammers of Barboursville and Betty Hunt of Ironton.
HONORED: On June 13 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, five Cabell County middle school students — Eli Norris and Parker Vanreenan, Barboursville Middle School; Henry Riegel and Laurel Johnson, Huntington Middle School; and Logan Sears, Milton Middle School — will be honored as knights of the Golden Horseshoe. This year, 226 winners who demonstrated exceptional knowledge of West Virginia history on the state-administered exam will be recognized. Cabell County’s West Virginia studies teachers are Brian Casto, Kelly Punzalan, Johnna Adams, Rastina Smith and Jacob Saul.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.