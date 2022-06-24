MOVIE: Barboursville Park’s amphitheater is the place to be this weekend for entertainment for the entire family. On Friday, June 24, the second movie night of the summer will be held at dusk showing the movie, “Jungle Cruise.” Before the movie begins, Mountain State Reptile Rescue will be onstage sharing some of its scaly friends along with information about who they are and what they do. Bring a snack, a chair or blanket, or purchase snacks from vendors.
BROADWAY: On Saturday, June 25, the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s first Picnic with the Pops presents “Broadway and Beyond” featuring local Broadway legend Mark McVey, who will sing selections from Broadway shows “West Side Story,” “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m. General admission is $20 and tickets may be purchased online, at the gate or at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau office on Main Street. Reserved seats and tables may be purchased online at HuntingtonSymphony.org or by calling 304-781-8343.
NEWBORN: Congratulations to new parents Zach and Ashli Miller, of Barboursville, whose son, Tyson Edward, was born in Huntington on June 16. Grandparents are Raymond and Rachael Kelly, of Branchland, and Bill and Teresa Miller, of Ona. Tyson’s great-grandfather is Ed Miller, of Barboursville, and his great-grandmother is Jean Massie, of Ona. Tyson has a proud 3-year-old big sister, Skylynn.
UNDEFEATED: Congratulations to the Barboursville 8U Stripes baseball team that became the undefeated district champs Tuesday night. The team scored 117 runs during the season and allowed only 13 runs by other teams. Members of the team are Greysen Bennett, Noah Napier, Brady Cochran, Harrison Wagoner, Peyton Smith, Hudson Early, Sam Dement, Elliot Miller, Will Powers, Tucker Turnage, Roman Shoop and Paxton Payne. The manager is Dan Cochran and the coaches are Patrick Wagoner, Skyler Smith and Jason Napier.
AWARDS: The Tri-State Arts Association held an opening reception for its biennial exhibition at the Huntington Museum of Art on June 5 and announced the following awards: Best of Show — Santha Gwyn of Greenup, Kentucky, graphite and colored pencil; first place — Don McDowell of Huntington, oil; second place — Jim Tardy of Huntington, oil; third place — Mike Bowen of Huntington, ceramic tea set; Chuck Ripper Memorial Award — Brian Michael Reed of Ivydale, West Virginia, watercolor; Barbara Delligatti Memorial Award — Libby Stephens of Huntington, watercolor; honorable mention — Vernon Howell of Barboursville, mixed media; Adam Gedney of Wayne, photography; Joe Sartor of Morehead, Kentucky, acrylic; Leigh McDonald of Proctorville, Ohio, photo collage/mixed media; Christina Senior of Huntington, bead embroidery; and Mark Tobin Moore of Charleston, mixed media. Artwork may be purchased by contacting Diane Springer, 304-544-0506, or Laura Moul, 304-743-8281. The exhibition can be seen during regular museum hours through Aug. 28.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, June 25, from 3 until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chicken casserole, ham, green beans, potatoes and dessert. Everyone is welcome. The dinner is sponsored by the Willing Workers Senior Group of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday to Edna Cole, Dawn Nance, Lois Wallace, Elijah Chapman, Josh Roy, Matthew Stead, Kaycee Keaton, Isabella Maria Chircop, Pat Ray, Bill Wheeler, Jay Plyburn, Mont Hunter, Blair Box, Lucas Johain, Heather Whitman, Gina Hughes, Jeremy Chandler, Obie Tomblin, Aaron Holley, Loretta Whitfield, Art Chapman, Tyler Bowman, Vandell McKissick, William Bane and Tammy Minor.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kennedy Wagoner, who was 12 years old Monday; to Luke O’Dell Cremeans, who blew out eight candles Monday; to Edna Congleton, who celebrated her 75th birthday Monday; to Steve Davis, who was 76 years old Monday; to Brittanie Diane Wallace, who celebrated her 21st birthday Tuesday; to Eloise Baumgardner, who celebrated her 96th birthday Wednesday; and to Tom McCoy, who celebrates his 90th birthday Saturday. Belated birthday wishes to Minnie Chafin, whose birthday was June 15.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Gary Richardson and Kelly Bragg, Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey, John and Sue Workman, Nathan and Ashley Kinker, Jeff and Patty Mast, Rod and Sally Whitt, Jim and Nancy Allman, Jack and Claren Perkins, Allen and Kim Smith, Jon and Caroline True, Harold and Becky Bias, Doug and Leslie Frost, Curt and Jenny Thompson, Tony and Jessica Wilks, Brian and Donnetta Spence, Joey and Kista Black, Jeff and Trena Wise, Jerome and Loretta Whitfield, and Leroy and Jessietta Nicholson, who celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary Thursday.
