INTERIM CHIEF: Congratulations to Capt. Eric Corder, who was named interim police chief for the city of Huntington on Tuesday. Corder, a 1991 Barboursville High School graduate who has worked in the Huntington Police Department for 24 years, has been the captain of the Patrol Bureau since April 2020.
FIRST: Congratulations to Lilli Ross, a 2021 graduate of Lincoln County High School, who won first place in the Class AAA girls shot put state track and field competition June 1 with a throw of 35 feet and 5 3/4 inches. Lilli, who has been competing in shot put events since she was in the seventh grade, plans to attend Marshall University and pursue a chiropractic career. She is the daughter of Earnie Ross of Barboursville and Misha Watts Ross, a special education teacher for the Lincoln County Board of Education. Her proud grandfather and Lincoln County track coach is Bob Watts of Barboursville.
LISTED: Andrew Burton of Huntington has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
100TH: Special happy birthday wishes to Dorothy Bradley of Kenova, who celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday. She has two children — daughter, Kim Bradley of Kenova, with whom she resides, and son, W.T. Bradley of Kenova. She was a longtime employee of Griffith and Feil Drugstore in Kenova and is a loyal Marshall University basketball fan who has had season tickets for more than 30 years. Kenova Mayor Tim Bias declared June 23 as Dorothy Bradley Day in Kenova.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Steve and Terri Burgh, Huntington residents for 27 years, who celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary June 12.
SALE: A rummage and hot dog sale is offered from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. A bagged lunch with two hot dogs, chips and a dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To-go orders may be placed by calling Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community drive-thru dinner from 3 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. The menu, which is made available by Healthy Tri-State and Jim Duke and his team, is pizza, chips, cookie and bottled water. Call 304-736-4583 for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ted Henry, Edna Cole, Dawn Nance, Lois Wallace, Elijah Chapman, Eloise Baumgardner, Josh Roy, Taylor Call, Matthew Stead, Patty Mast, Isabella Maria Chircop, Pat Ray, Mark Baker, Bill Wheeler, Paula Lingenfelter, Ryan Jobe, Tom McCoy, Gina Hughes, Jeremy Chandler, Brittanie Wallace, Meredith O’Malley, Heather Whitman, Aaron Holley, Loretta Whitfield, Art Chapman, Tyler Bowman, Hunter Adkins, Carrie Cox and Anna Goslin.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Sherry Bundy Wooten, who celebrated her 54th birthday Thursday; and to Wyatt Smith, who blows out six candles Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Gary Richardson and Kelly Bragg, Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey, John and Sue Workman, Jim and Nancy Allman, Ben and Mildred Maynard, Jack and Claren Perkins, Allen and Kim Smith, Harold and Becky Bias, Doug and Leslie Frost, Tim and Amy Moore, Curt and Jenny Thompson, Jerome and Lorreta Whitfield, Brian and Donnetta Spence, Joey and Kista Black, Leroy and Jessietta Nicholson, and Don and Linda Smith, who celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 25.