Community News
AWARD: Congratulations to Connie Forth who was notified last week that a quilt that she had made was chosen to receive an award from the 2020 West Virginia Culture Center Show and will be displayed when the center is fully opened again. The quilt was hung for display to observe West Virginia Day on June 20. Connie says that she possibly spent hundreds of hours piecing the quilt and Willanna Wales, of Lesage, machine-quilted it. The king-size, green and soft-white quilt’s title is “Shades of Ireland,” which was inspired from a trip Connie, her mother, her daughter and her granddaughter took to northern Ireland in 2010. Connie’s ancestors came from that area of Ireland in the 1700s. About 15 years ago, a log cabin that her great-great-great-grandfather built on Tyler Creek in Lincoln County was carefully dismantled and later was purchased and rebuilt in County Antrim, Ireland, as part of the American Folk Park there. In 2010, four generations of that family visited that site in Ireland. Connie and her husband, Tim, both 1979 Barboursville High School grads, live in Barboursville.
FINALISTS: Kudos to eight Barboursville Middle School seventh-grade students — Winnie Bird, Marcus Blanks, Erica Egleton, Mahir Irtiza, Christopher Noel, Colt Smith, Kori Smith and Milla Werthammer — who became West Virginia state finalists in a competition sponsored by Esri, a supplier of geographic information system software. The students used the company’s equipment, which is offered free to every school K-12, to research and to create a project that mapped West Virginia events such as fairs, festivals, golf courses, restaurants, etc. The students will compete with other winners from 35 states to win the national prize that will be announced in July. Their teacher is Molly Fisher, a special education gifted teacher.
65TH: I enjoyed receiving a letter last week from a longtime friend, Leroy Nicholson, that I met when we both worked at a Huntington retail store when I was in college. More recently, we both volunteered several years at Ebenezer Medical Outreach. Congratulations to Leroy and his wife, Jessietta, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday. They are the parents of three children: Ronica Reid, Ruchena Fitzgerald and Leroy Nicholson Jr.
SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a rummage sale today, June 26, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington (behind the former United Bank building on Camden Road). Two hot dogs, chips and a dessert ($5) will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To-go orders are available by calling 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lyndsay Chapman, Rick Chapman, Sarah Crank, Marilyn Savilisky, Edna Cole, Dawn Nance, Lois Wallace, Sally Williams, Eloise Baumgardner, Jim Boggess, Taylor Call, Josh Roy, Matt Stead, Patty Mast, Russ Witten, Isabella Maria Chircop, Pat Ray, Mark Baker, Brady McSweeney, Shirley Hayton, Nicholas Zornes, Jim Hamilton, Doug Adams, Michele Hale, Doug Townsend, Paula Lingenfelter, Ryan Jobe, William Bane, Missi Orndorff Howell, Bill Vipperman, Alivia Kirby, Jim Whitehead, Heather Whitman, Jeremy Chandler, Meredith O’Malley, Aaron Holley, Krista Christian, Art Chapman, Hunter Adkins, Patti Blevins Journell, Carrie Cox and Anna Gosslin.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Sherry Bundy Wooten, an employee in Wayne County Assessor’s Office, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Dale Adkins whose 41st birthday is Saturday; to Serenity Faith Mallett who blows out six candles Saturday; to Roy Crockett who celebrates his 73rd birthday Saturday; and to Janet Fisher who celebrates her birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Nancy Coffey, Leo and Marilyn Savilisky, Gary Richardson and Kelly Bragg, Chuck Minsker and Jeanette Rowsey, John and Sue Workman, Mark and Yvonne Wilson, Ben and Mildred Maynard, Jack and Claren Perkins, Allen and Kim Smith, Doug and Leslie Frost, Tim and Amy Moore, Curt and Jenny Thompson, Jeff and Trena Wise, Tony and Jessica Wilks, Rick and Tammy Adkins, Rick and Penny Byrd, and Joey and Kista Black.