SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary students of the month for May are senior Cooper Gibson, son of Jason and Anna Gibson of Ona; junior Shawn Rouse, son of Jason and Ronda Adkins of Milton; sophomore Braylen Ryder, daughter of Erika Ryder of Barboursville and Jerry Ryder of Barboursville; and freshman Colton Clarke, son of Christopher and Marisa Clarke of Huntington.
DEAN’S LIST: Congratulations to Madison “Gracie” Hightower, who made the dean’s list (3.5 grade point average or above) for the spring 2022 semester at West Virginia Wesleyan College while she played a sport. She recently received the honor of being named to the All-Atlantic Region softball team. Gracie is the daughter of James and Shelly Hightower, of Barboursville.
90TH: Jackie Westcott was pleasantly surprised with a birthday party celebrating her 90th birthday May 21. Her son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Carla Westcott, hosted the party at the Ramada Inn in Huntington for about 35 family members. Nieces and nephews who attended from out of town are Janie and Bill Moreland from Virginia; Vicki Curry from Virginia; and Billie Noel from South Carolina.
APPOINTED: Three Cabell Midland High School 2022 graduates have been appointed to service academies. Jacob Lee, son of Daria Davis and David Lee, was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy; Will Pitkin, son of Doug and Anna Pitkin, to the U.S. Naval Academy; and Chandler Schmidt, son of Travis and Cristina Schmidt, to the Naval Academy Prep School to be followed by the U.S. Naval Academy.
TWIRLER: When you attend Marshall University football games next fall, watch for former Huntington High School featured twirler Emma Korstanje on the field as a featured twirler for Marshall. Emma is the daughter of Doug and Susan Nicholas Korstanje, of Huntington.
VBS: Olive Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, will have its Vacation Bible School next week, June 6-10, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. for children and youth, ages 4 years through 12th grade. This year’s theme is “Spark Studios,” where imagination is ignited and creativity is awakened. For additional information, call 304-638-7307.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ayden Racer, David Burns, Sandy Boggess, Ella Fetty, Karen Canfield, Pat Parker, Jayme Chapman, Brighton Hoover, MacKenzie Cassidy, Dante Angelo Roma, Shannon Bates, Mary Elizabeth Baumgarner, Spencer Toy, Carol Marcum, Janet Payton, Marshall Long, B.J. White, Jack Mannon, Kristy Burd Tackett, Jennifer Plyburn, Kari Marsh, Michael Wood, Monica Jackson, Kay Hawthorne, Jerome Whitfield, Tara Woodrum and Lahoma Tomblin.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Melody Hall, who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Makenna Jean Chapman, who blew out four candles Tuesday; to Liam Goheen, son of Blair and Ashley Goheen and grandson of Rusty and Carla Westcott, who blew out 11 candles Tuesday; to Rossie White, who celebrates his 87th birthday Saturday; to Keeshawn Plumley, who will be 14 years old Sunday; and to Louise Perry, whose birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Norman and Sara Alexander, Vernon and Carol Hayes, Shannon and Abbi Blosser, Ron and Jan Foss, Keith and Malinda Ross, Steve and Karen Gold, J.D. and Denise Baylous, Rick and Lucianne Call, Larry and Brecka Hamlin, Brandon and Emily Hughes, Larry and Deanna Smith, and Fred and Wanda Mayo.