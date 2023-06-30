HIRED: Congratulations to Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development, who will join Marshall University as its vice president of economic and workforce development effective July 1. He will remain as Coalfield Development’s executive president until a new CEO will be announced this fall. During his time at Coalfield, Dennison has coordinated the acquisition of over $60 million in grants and has won several awards for social entrepreneurs such as the J.M.K. Social Innovation Prize, a DRK Entrepreneur, the Ashoka Fellow, and the Heinz Award for Technology, the Economy, and Employment. Brandon, a 2004 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and a 2008 grad of Shepherd University, received his master’s degree from Indiana University in 2010 and expects to complete his doctorate from West Virginia University this fall. He and his wife, Ashley, and two sons, Owen and Will, live in Huntington. He is the son of Corley and Betty Dennison of Ona.
PERFORMANCE: Kudos to Brody Hammers, a Cabell Midland High School sophomore, who was one of the special performers for Gov. Jim Justice’s West Virginia Day celebration on June 20 at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. His piano rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was outstanding. Brody is the son of Corky and Buffy Hammers of Ona and grandson of Fred and Sunny Hammers of Barboursville and Betty Hunt of Ironton.
