GOLDEN HORSESHOE: Seven Cabell County students will be inducted as knights and ladies of the Golden Horseshoe Society on June 25 at 9 a.m. at the West Virginia Cultural Center in Charleston. The test that evaluates knowledge of West Virginia history has been given to eighth-grade students every year since 1931. The students are: Winnie Bird and Makenna Ryder, Barboursville Middle School; Juliet Bond and Eli Morris, Milton Middle School; Tristan Hornbuckle and Audrey Barrios, Huntington Middle School; and Natalie Simpkins, Covenant School. Brian Casto, the Cabell County Teacher of the Year and a West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle School, has been selected to receive an honorary Golden Horseshoe for his outstanding commitment to West Virginia studies.
DIRECTOR: Andrew Steele, of Ona, has been appointed as director of tourism for the Boyd County Convention and Visitors Bureau. He is a Marshall University graduate and previously was the director of media for Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Andrew is the son of Leland and Kim Steele, of Milton, and lives in Ona with his wife, Ashley.
PRINCIPAL: The Cabell County Board of Education has appointed Kerri Smith as the new principal of Barboursville Middle School. Smith has worked in education for 29 years and has been an assistant principal at Huntington East Middle School and, most recently, at Barboursville Middle School. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education, K-8; a Master of Arts degree in leadership studies; and an Ed. S. degree in supervision of curriculum and instruction. Smith and her husband, Greg, live in Barboursville with their goldendoodle, Cash.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to new parents Eli and Katie Hensel, whose son, Finley James Hensel, was born May 6. Tim and Becky Damron are the proud grandparents, and Sandee Damron and Juanema Warden are the proud great-grandmothers. Finley has a big sister, Elli.
SCHOLARSHIP: Layla McFann is one of 15 high school juniors in the state who has been selected by MetroNews, “The Voice of West Virginia,” and is being considered for a four-year scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia. An online public vote will be held from May 31 through June 13 and the winner will be announced at a luncheon June 23. Cast your vote for Layla at https://wvmetronews.com. Layla is the daughter of Mike and Amy McFann, of Ona.
