Community News
CLUB: Following social distancing suggestions by sitting outside around a swimming pool, the Villagers book club of Barboursville held its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began at the home of Karen Gold. Members who attended were Claren Perkins, Theresa Miller, Paula Jenkins, Mary Minichan, Betty Dennison, Alicia Underwood, Patti Dunkle, Kathy Bradley, Joyce Spencer and guest Ann Reed.
WELCOMED: Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church welcomes its new pastor, Thomas Malcolm, in June. Malcolm is the former pastor of Mount Union United Methodist Church. He is a 1973 graduate of Marshall University and received his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from the Wesley Theological Seminary.
HIRED: The Barboursville Police Department hired its newest police officer, Avery Meadows, in March, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his official swearing-in ceremony was delayed until the June 2 Barboursville council meeting. Meadows, who previously worked for the Marshall University Police Department, is a graduate of Mountwest Community and Technical College with a degree in criminal justice.
CELEBRATIONS: David and Debbie Dial have celebrated several events recently. David, a 1977 Barboursville High School grad, observed his 62nd birthday May 26 and retired May 27 from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a nuclear medicine technologist after 41 years of service. He and Debbie celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, June 7.
OPENING: The Barboursville Farmers Market, 6501 Farmdale Road, opens its 2020 season Saturday, June 6, with hours from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market provides homegrown produce from local farmers in the area.
TRAILS: Barboursville Park welcomes equestrian riders back to its trails. Anyone riding on the trails or in the horse park must register with the city to obtain a riding tag. The trails available for riding will be marked as shared use — equestrian, bikers and hikers — or equestrian use only. Guidelines posted on Facebook and the park website, www.barboursvillepark.org, will provide updated information on when trails are closed because of excessive precipitation. Andre Price, the recreation and activities coordinator, will be at the horse ring Saturday, June 6, from noon until 3 p.m. to offer registration for the 2020 season. Registration forms may also be downloaded from the website.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Tissie Boyer, David Burns, Ayden Racer, Mike Smith, Kinsey Hall, Libby Adkins, Louise Perry, Janet Simpkins, Clara Knight, Sue Bowen, Nancy Doll, Kay Hawthorne, Talisha Lynn Adkins, Tara Woodrum, Lahoma Tomblin, Sarah Thomas, Shawn Scarberry, Jennifer Hinerman Plyburn, Bane McCracken, Jack Mannon, Kristy Byrd Tackett, Rod Adkins, Denise Yates Sargent, Judy Bledsoe and Mary Elizabeth Baumgarner.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ella Marie Fetty who was 12 years old Sunday; to Luke Wamsley who blows out seven candles tomorrow; to Bill G. Chapman who celebrates his 86th birthday Sunday; to Ruth A. Jeffrey Merritt whose birthday is June 8; to Linda Gibson Frazier who celebrates her birthday June 11; and to Rossie White of Lesage who celebrated his 85th birthday Thursday.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Preston Linkous who celebrated his 14th birthday May 27.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Norman and Sara Alexander, Jim and Barbara Ellis, Jim and Janice Glenn, J.D. and Denise Baylous, Larry and Brecka Hamlin, Larry and Deanna Smith, Alan and Carolyn Williamson, Jerome and Loretta Whitfield, Rick and Lucianne Call who celebrated their 50th anniversary June 2, and Steve and Karen Gold who celebrated their 50th anniversary June 2.