BREAKFAST: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will have its monthly breakfast on Saturday, June 10, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for adults is $7 and for children, 10 and younger, $4. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk, and orange juice. To-go meals are available. The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale. Everyone is welcome.
MOVIE: Jerod Smalley, sports director and news anchor for NBC4 TV in Columbus, Ohio, knows how to keep a secret. In May 2022, Smalley received a call from the casting director of a movie about LeBron James’ high school career at Akron St. Vincent St. Mary. Smalley was asked to go to Cleveland, where the movie was staged, and he was cast as a court-side commentator. Until Friday, June 2, Smalley did not tell his TV viewers, family, or friends about this until the movie, “Shooting Stars” was announced on NBC4 TV at 5 p.m. The movie premiered on Peacock on Friday. Smalley says that this was an experience of a lifetime for him. Jerod is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University and the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Huntington.
