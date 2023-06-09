The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

BREAKFAST: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will have its monthly breakfast on Saturday, June 10, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for adults is $7 and for children, 10 and younger, $4. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk, and orange juice. To-go meals are available. The Auxiliary will also have a bake sale. Everyone is welcome.

MOVIE: Jerod Smalley, sports director and news anchor for NBC4 TV in Columbus, Ohio, knows how to keep a secret. In May 2022, Smalley received a call from the casting director of a movie about LeBron James’ high school career at Akron St. Vincent St. Mary. Smalley was asked to go to Cleveland, where the movie was staged, and he was cast as a court-side commentator. Until Friday, June 2, Smalley did not tell his TV viewers, family, or friends about this until the movie, “Shooting Stars” was announced on NBC4 TV at 5 p.m. The movie premiered on Peacock on Friday. Smalley says that this was an experience of a lifetime for him. Jerod is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University and the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Huntington.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you