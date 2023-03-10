COMPETITION: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland High School Junior ROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl team that is going to Washington, D.C., in June to compete in a national competition. Out of 630 competing teams, only 16 teams scored high enough to be invited. Team members are Zachary Noble, Juliet Bond, Pati Robertson, and Daniel Underwood. Alternates are Jonathan Bowen and Harley Tudor.
DEBUT: Kindred Valley, a local band, released its debut album, “Kindred Valley,” in January. Upcoming events for them are a St. Patrick’s concert at the Venetian in Milton on March 17 and at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington on March 26. Members of the band are Rachael Hayes, Jadon Hayes, Kaden Salmons, Blake Lacy, Noah Freeman, and Brett McCoy.
ANNOUNCED: West Virginia United Methodist Church’s Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball announced this week that Kerry Bart, former pastor at Barboursville First United Methodist Church and currently pastor at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Tornado and Lakeview United Methodist Church in St. Albans, has been appointed to Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley, West Virginia, effective July 1.
CHOIR: Congratulations to Huntington High School’s 2023 All-State Choir. Members are Lilly Robinson, Eva Barry, Precious De La Rosa, Emma Maynard, Nicholas Booth, Jayden Eller and Ethan Bailey.
CARDS: I enjoyed talking on the phone with Bernie McMellon this week. Bernie is a 97-year-old World War II veteran whom I wrote about a couple years ago when his book, “Campfire Tales and Other Stuff” was published. He’s still writing although his eyesight is failing. He’s rather lonely and would enjoy hearing from others. If you would like to send him a card, his address is 7750 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio 45669-7938.
HONORS: Congratulations to Chloe Smalley, a Huntington High School student, who has received three honors recently. She was elected as the 2024 state president of the West Virginia Junior Classical League Convention; she won first place in the HHS social studies fair and will move on to the state competition in April; and she was selected as a 2023 member of the National Girls Collaborative Project’s youth advisory board that shares its information and passion for STEM to youth through Town Hall meetings. Chloe is the daughter of Jason and RaShawna Smalley of Huntington and the granddaughter of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Barboursville.
MEETING: The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington (NIoH) meets on March 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The agenda includes reports from the Huntington Police Department, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Planning Division for the city, and consideration of any applications for mini-grants provided by the NIoH. The NIoH is the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city and focuses on the safety, beautification, and education in the areas of its member groups. For more information about the NIoH, contact president Carole Boster at 304-417-1763 or boster436@comcast.net.
LUNCHES: Everyone is welcome to stop by the fellowship hall of Barboursville First United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Main and Water streets, on Wednesdays in Lent from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a free bowl of soup and some fellowship.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bob Maxwell, Cardis Hall, Shannon Blosser, Susan McPhail, Jessica Robinson, Paul Turman, Jr., Alan Beasley, Mildred Maynard, Laura Blake, Kylie Fisher, Ron Bates, Clara Adkins, Annie Keys Kendrick, Candy Steele, Danielle Endicott, Sue King, Sarah Miles, Terri Owens, Sheri Kinder Tadlock, Cindy Walters Blake, Tammy Zorne, Winston Howard, Mariyah Hitchcock, Cemonent Williams, John Shaffer, Russell Hall, Jan Ramey, Alivia Revely, Randy Ferris,, Amy Edmonds, Sara Jane Bailey, Anna Jobe, Jack Stines, Hannah Claire Hawks, Jay Byrd, Dannylynn Kendrick and J. D. Baylous.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to “Papaw” Pack who celebrated his 95th birthday Tuesday; to Chreed Evans whose 65th birthday was Tuesday; and to Linda Honaker who celebrates her birthday Saturday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
