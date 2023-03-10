The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COMPETITION: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland High School Junior ROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl team that is going to Washington, D.C., in June to compete in a national competition. Out of 630 competing teams, only 16 teams scored high enough to be invited. Team members are Zachary Noble, Juliet Bond, Pati Robertson, and Daniel Underwood. Alternates are Jonathan Bowen and Harley Tudor.

DEBUT: Kindred Valley, a local band, released its debut album, “Kindred Valley,” in January. Upcoming events for them are a St. Patrick’s concert at the Venetian in Milton on March 17 and at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington on March 26. Members of the band are Rachael Hayes, Jadon Hayes, Kaden Salmons, Blake Lacy, Noah Freeman, and Brett McCoy.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

