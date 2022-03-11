ACHIEVEMENT: Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society that is observed annually in the United States in March. Recently, West Virginia State Trooper First Class Tiffani Huffman made history as the first female trooper pilot in the state of West Virginia. Huffman was trained in house by FAA certified flight instructors of the Aviation Section of the West Virginia State Police and is an FAA-certified private helicopter pilot. She is a 2009 graduate of Braxton County High School, a 2014 grad of Glenville State College where she played basketball for five years, and a 2015 graduate of the West Virginia Police Academy. She is the daughter of Tim Huffman of Gassaway, West Virginia, and Brenda Huffman of Gassaway, granddaughter of Barbara Huffman of Gassaway and the late Roy Huffman, and the sister of Brandon Huffman of Hurricane, West Virginia. Tiffany has been a Marshall University fan since she was a small girl who wore a green wig as part of her green and white attire at almost all home and away football games. When you see Trooper Huffman at Marshall University football games next fall, congratulate her for this aviation achievement that cements her legacy in West Virginia women’s history.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students who have been selected by the Rotary Club of Barboursville as Rotary students of the month for March are senior Abby Adkins, daughter of Kenya Adkins of Barboursville and Mark Adkins of Huntington; junior Mya Shull, sister of Whitney Shull of Barboursville; sophomore Sarah Talkington, daughter of Paul Talkington and Pengpeng Wang of Barboursville; and freshman Brooklyn Miller, daughter of Shannon Bartram of Huntington.
RETIREMENTS: Steve and Laura Hawke Hutchinson celebrated their retirements in a big way recently with four celebratory parties. They both retired Feb. 25 — Laura from Huntington Federal Savings Bank after 32 years of service, and Steve from the Kroger Co. in Proctorville, Ohio, after nearly 42 years of service. Their co-workers gave them retirement parties that afternoon, and they celebrated with a family gathering and party Feb. 26. Then, on March 3, they were surprised with a party given by several of their 1956 Barboursville High School former classmates at Shonett’s Restaurant in Milton.
THEATER: Alchemy Theatre isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to current events. The Tri-State’s year-round adult live theater company is producing the dark comedy “Red Noses” by Peter Barnes from Friday-Sunday, March 11-20, at the WestEdge Factory in Westmoreland. The play, set in 14th-century France, follows a troupe of zany characters as they travel the countryside trying to bring joy to people’s lives as the region is ravaged by the Black Plague. As if that’s not relevant enough, some of the themes are also eerily close to current events in Russia and Ukraine. “Red Noses” opens Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. and runs March 12-13 as well as March 18-20. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets ($15) may be purchased online or at the door.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bob Maxwell, Shannon Blosser, Jessica Robinson, Melissa Hale, Susan McPhail, K.C. Bragg, George McClain, Lois Wilson, Landon Hillman, Mildred Maynard, Laura Blake, Kylie Fisher, Ron Bates, Clara Adkins, Annie Keys Kendrick, Candy Steele, J.D. Baylous, Danielle Endicott, Susan Thompson, Sherri Kinder Tadlock, Cindy Walters Blake, Paul Valentine, Rachel Nicole Nutter, Tammy Zornes, Cemonet Williams, Stephanie Mathis, Chreed Evans, Jan Ramey, Randy Ferris, Carol Sue Hudson, Amy Edmonds, Sara Jane Bailey, Anna Jobe, Jack Stines, Charlie Walters, Hannah Claire Hawks, Penny Sue Byrd, Richard “Skippy” Cremeans, Dannylynn Marie Kendrick, John Shaffer and Jay Byrd.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes this week to Mariyah Hitchcock, who celebrated her 16th birthday Wednesday; to Alivia Revely, who was 16 years old Thursday; to Linda Honaker, who celebrates her birthday Friday; to Shirley Roberts Byrd, who is 80 years old Friday; to Jonathan Proctor, who blows out 10 candles Sunday; and to Reggie Adkins, a 1956 Barboursville High School alumnus, who celebrates his birthday Sunday.
