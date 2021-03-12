AWARD: Congratulations to Mindy Varney, an assistant professor in the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, who recently received a 2021 American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy New Investigator Award that will fund and support her research work in treating and preventing progression of blood and bone marrow malignancies. Varney is a 2001 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a Marshall University grad where she earned her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati and is published in several scientific magazines. At the MU School of Pharmacy, she teaches basic science concepts in a course called Principles of Disease and Drug Action and performs research in the areas of cancer biology, immunology and vaccine development.
WORSHIP: In-person Sunday morning worship services will be offered at Barboursville First United Methodist Church beginning this Sunday, March 14, at 11 a.m. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. The minister at BFUMC is the Rev. Teresa Adams.
CORRECTION: The Esquire Ladies’ 9-Hole Golf League meets on Wednesdays, not Tuesdays, as was stated in this column a couple weeks ago. The league will begin play on April 7 at 5 p.m. League fee is $15. Green fees are $12.50 to walk and $20 to ride. New members are always welcome. Call Colleen Thew at 304-736-9911 or 304-417-5015.
