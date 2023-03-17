The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School students who were selected as the Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for March are senior Hayden Hicks, daughter of Rick and Melissa Hicks of Barboursville; junior Katelyn Cremeans, daughter of Weston and Rebecca Cremeans of Salt Rock; sophomore Candace Huh, daughter of Charles and Juhee Huh of Barboursville; and freshman Charles Radcliff, nephew of Kenney Hayes and Timothy Hayes of Glenwood. They were recognized recently at a Barboursville Rotary Club luncheon.

HIRED: Congratulations to Jerod Smalley, a 1997 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and a Marshall University grad, who recently accepted the position as news anchor for NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio. He will be on the air daily from 4-6 p.m. and will also continue his current role as NBC4 sports director until a new sports director is announced. Jerod is the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Huntington.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

