RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School students who were selected as the Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for March are senior Hayden Hicks, daughter of Rick and Melissa Hicks of Barboursville; junior Katelyn Cremeans, daughter of Weston and Rebecca Cremeans of Salt Rock; sophomore Candace Huh, daughter of Charles and Juhee Huh of Barboursville; and freshman Charles Radcliff, nephew of Kenney Hayes and Timothy Hayes of Glenwood. They were recognized recently at a Barboursville Rotary Club luncheon.
HIRED: Congratulations to Jerod Smalley, a 1997 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and a Marshall University grad, who recently accepted the position as news anchor for NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio. He will be on the air daily from 4-6 p.m. and will also continue his current role as NBC4 sports director until a new sports director is announced. Jerod is the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Huntington.
85: Happy birthday to former Huntington resident and 1956 Barboursville High School grad, Reggie Adkins, who observed his 85th birthday Monday and will celebrate it this weekend with his family, especially his daughters, Lisa, Regina and Jane Ann, and grandchildren, Jim, Connor, Allie, Chase, Stone, Scott, Emily and Catherine. Reggie and his wife, Jo, live in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Since living in Fort Mill, Reggie has enjoyed walking the Appalachian Trail and coming back to Huntington to attend Marshall University home football games.
LUNCHEON: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church’s youth are hosting a spaghetti luncheon this Sunday, March 19, following the morning worship service in the new fellowship hall, 733 Shaw St. Cost of meal will be by donation which will benefit the Rise Against Hunger event that the youth will host on April 1 at 10 a.m. in the church gymnasium. The Rise Against Hunger organization is an international humanitarian organization that has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals distributed to countries around the world. On April 1, the Steele youth group needs volunteers to help assemble food bags for Rise Against Hunger. To volunteer, for more information, or to donate, contact Ashlee Gallion at 304-654-0088 or Greg Markins at 304-544-6106.
PROGRAM: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program, in conjunction with the Barboursville Public Library, is having David Owens, assistant director of adult services, present a program on the many online services the Cabell County libraries have to offer. He will teach how to navigate the website, to access apps, to order books, to read books on apps, to use genealogy, and much more. The program is from 10 until 11:30 a.m. March 24 at the new Barboursville Public Library, 749 Central Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The guest speaker will be Roger Keesse, code compliance officer, who will discuss how his department can help with existing and future problems of the area. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Glenna Racer, K. C. Bragg, George McClain, Landon Hillman, Lois Wilson, Barbara Hale, Lou Morris, Caiden Hale, Ralph Sager, Peggy Fillmore, Noah Barebo, Todd Lester, Lyndsey Keaton, Rayen Ciccolella, Carolyn Baylous, Mary Hicks Harshbarger, Leslie Miller Simpson, Amber Littman Molina, Barbara Thompson, Paul Valentine, Sally Lowe, Linda Black Wellman, Sandra Johnson Sargent, Diane Moore Greenwell, Kelli Bell, Rachel Midkiff Harbour, Claudia Wallace Brown, Susan Crum, Winston Howard, Joey Johnson, Charles Swafford, Penny Sue Byrd, Billy Shafer Jr., Carol Sue Hudson, Ricky Allen Fricke, Jim Smedley, Casey Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Lawson Alan Williamson, Hannah Diane Whitt, Justin Hysell, Jason Kirby, Mary Beth Waugh, and Brogan Zyler Ford who celebrated his 12th birthday last Saturday.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ava Collins who was 16 years old Tuesday; to Ralph Sager who celebrated his 91st birthday Wednesday; to Trish Nash whose birthday was Thursday; to Aela Brielle Browning who blew out 4 candles Thursday; to Robert MacDiaimid Sr. who will be 83 years old Saturday; to three sisters — Jessica, Lindsey and Leslie Crockett — who celebrate their birthdays today; and to father and son Justin and Josh Campbell, who celebrate their birthdays Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are George and Susan McPhail, Richard and Peggy Adkins, Reid and Sue Ann Carroll, and Richard and Peggy Minnix.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
