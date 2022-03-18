SPECIAL DELIVERY: Members of the Barboursville Middle School 4-H Club, with the help of their classmates and leaders, Michele Hale and Brenda Stooke, collected over 4,000 items — coffee, tea and hot chocolate packets — during their “Beverages for Bravery” project for the residents of the Barboursville Veterans’ Home. On March 3, 4-H club members walked to the Veterans’ Home to deliver the beverages and new mugs for each resident.
100: Congratulations and happy birthday to Edna Williams, who celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, March 19, at the Village at Riverview with several family members and friends. Some of the family who will help her celebrate are her daughter, Teresa Damron of Huntington; her grandson, his wife and daughter, Tim and Kenra Hardiman and Shae, from Nashville, Tennessee; her son and his wife, Dr. Ted and Kim Williams and their family from Virginia; and her brother and his wife, Jim and Nell Spears of Huntington.
CHOSEN: Ten students from across West Virginia have been selected for the 2022-23 BS/MD class at Marshall University and Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. This program was established in 2015 as a pathway for high-performing West Virginia students to finish a Bachelor of Science degree and a Doctor of Medicine degree in seven years. Three of the 10 students selected for next year’s class are seniors at Cabell Midland High School. They are Emily Akers, daughter of Julie Akers of Ona and Jason Akers of Barboursville; Alexandria Chapman, daughter of Justin and Sarah Chapman of Huntington; and Brooklyn Johnson, daughter of William and Autumn Johnson of Huntington.
GOLF LEAGUE: Golf season has arrived, and it’s time to clean those clubs and get ready to play in the following ladies’ golf leagues. On April 4, the Riviera Monday evening 9-hole league will tee off at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Melody Hall at 304-633-6202 or Claren Perkins at 304-710-0277. On April 5, the Riviera 18-hole league begins play at 9 a.m. Contact person is Sandy Lunsford, 304-743-5734. On April 6, the Esquire 9-hole league tees off at 5 p.m. Contact person is Colleen Thew, 304-417-5015. New members are always welcome.
REVIVAL: Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, will have a spring revival from March 20-25 at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evangelist David Frazie is the speaker. Gordon Rutherford is the pastor.
NEIGHBORHOOD GROUP: On March 21 at 6:30 p.m., the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams introducing Greg Fuller, Huntington’s newly appointed fire chief and Westmoreland resident, and Karl Colder, Huntington’s police chief. Each will present his vision and plans for his department and will provide an update on the new Westmoreland fire station. For additional information, call Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1467.
MEETING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women will meet March 23 at Savannah’s Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington, at 11 a.m. The speakers will be candidates who are running for various offices. RSVP by March 21 to Jo Ann Odum Aldrich at 302-545-3958 or joannaldrich@comcast.net.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Leslie Miller Simpson, Glenna Racer, Jennifer Saul, Barbara Hale, Lou Morris, Caiden Hale, Samuel Hillman, Willa Minsker, Peggy Fillmore, Noah Barebo, Todd Lester, Lyndsey Keaton, Rayen Ciccolella, Marsha Dilley, Chase Wilson, Carolyn Baylous, Mary Hicks Harshbarger, Amber Littman Molina, Sally Lowe, Linda Black Wellman, Sandra Johnson Sargent, Diane Moore Greenwell, Kelli Bell, Rachel Midkiff Harbour, Claudia Wallace Brown, Winston Howard, Stacy Hash, Justin Campbell, Josh Campbell, Mary Beth Waugh, Ricky Fricke, James “Jim” Smedley, Cape Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Jessica Knuckles, Dan Jenkins, Joey Johnson, Charles Swafford, Meghan Jackson, Justin Hysell, Corey Smith, Susan Crum, Tony Kirk and Jason Kirby.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ralph Sager, who celebrated his 90th birthday Tuesday; to Greg McDonald, who was 92 years old Tuesday; to Trish Nash, whose birthday was Wednesday; to Billy Shafer Jr., who celebrated his 57th birthday Wednesday; and to Lawson Alan Williamson, who blew out 16 candles Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Richard and Peggy Adkins, George and Susan McPhail, Reid and Sue Ann Carroll, and Richard and Peggy Minnix.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.