APPOINTED: The West Virginia United Methodist Conference recently announced that the Rev. Jim Plyburn will be appointed to Lavalette United Methodist Church and the Mays Chapel Circuit, effective July 1. He has been pastor of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church for the past eight years. Interestingly, he is returning to the area where he began his ministry 16 years ago at Wayne United Methodist Church. He stayed there from 2005-11 and at First UMC of Ravenswood from 2011-13 before he was appointed to South Parkersburg UMC. He and his wife, Jennifer, are looking forward to living closer to family and friends as they are Barboursville and Pea Ridge natives. They both graduated from Barboursville High School (1977 and ’78, respectively) and Marshall University. Jim is a graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. They are the parents of two sons, Jay and Jeremy.
99: Happy birthday to Edna Williams of The Village at Riverview in Barboursville, who celebrates her 99th birthday Monday, March 22. She is a recent COVID-19 survivor and the mother of Teresa Damron of Huntington, Dr. Ted Williams of Midlothian, Virginia, and the late Tom Williams and Rita Adkins. Her brother and his wife, Jim and Neil Spears of Huntington, will join the family for a birthday celebration Monday.
CHAMPION: Congratulations to Benton Stewart and the WV Tribe, 6U football team that won the 2021 Ice Bowl Championship this year. Benton is the son of Ryan and Melissa Stewart, of Scott Depot, and has two sisters, Emmaline and Evelyn, to root for him. Also to cheer him on are his grandparents, Jim and Sue Stewart, of Barboursville.
SELECTED: Cabell County Schools recently announced that Cheryl Ruley (Barboursville Middle School) and Robert May (Cabell County Career Technology Center) have been selected as teachers of the year in their schools. Amy Roma Sacre (CCCTC) and Roy Nelson (Barboursville Middle School) were selected as employees of the year from their schools.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Diana Racer, Noah Barebo, Peggy Fillmore, Ralph Sager, Todd Lester, Lyndsey Keaton, Carolyn Baylous, Stacie Keaton, Steve Boyer, Rayen Ciccolella, Marsha Dilley, Chase Wilson, Peggy Minnix, Corey Smith, Stacy Collins Hash, Kathrina Craddock, Casey Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Connie Gunter, Dan Jenkins, Joey Johnson, Charles Swafford, Justin Hysell, Toney Kirk, Mary Beth Waugh, Jennifer Waugh, Sandra Sargent, Diane Moore Greenwell, Rachel Midkiff Harbour, Claudia Wallace Brown and Pat Linger Trainer.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ava Collins, who was 14 on March 14; to Greg McDonnell, who blew out nine candles Monday; to Trish Nash, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Billy Shafer, who celebrates his 56th birthday Tuesday; to Mary Hicks Harshbarger, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Lawson Alan Williamson, whose 15th birthday was Wednesday; to three sisters — Jessica, Lindsey and Leslie Crockett — who celebrated their birthdays Wednesday; to Hannah Diane Whitt, who celebrates her 21st birthday today; to father and son, Justin and Josh Campbell, who celebrate their birthdays today; to Nancy Evans, whose birthday is Tuesday, March 23; and to Lola Violet Marie, who celebrates her 94th birthday Thursday, March 25.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Jeanne McClung, Bill and Melissa McDaniel, and Richard and Peggy Minnix, who celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday.