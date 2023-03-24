AWARDED: Congratulations to Robyn Rison Chapman who received an Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award for best author/writer of the year at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, March 18. Robyn, a former reporter and editor at The Herald-Dispatch, is the author of the devotional book, “Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God,” and writes regularly on her blog at www.hopeanyway.com. She lives in Proctorville, Ohio, with her husband and two sons.
MATCHED: During a Match Day ceremony last Friday for fourth-year students in Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Shannon McKenzie Smith learned that she matched with West Virginia University’s School of Medicine in Morgantown where she will study pathology. Shannon is a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College where she majored in chemistry and music. She is the daughter of David and Karen Smith and Susan and David Long and the granddaughter of Wilma Smith of Barboursville and the late “Boogie” Smith. Her father, David, is a Barboursville native and a 1983 grad of Barboursville High School.
RECOGNIZED: Kudos to Debbie Fife Alexander who was one of four Cabell County teachers recognized with 35 other West Virginia educators as they received their National Board of Certification at a special ceremony in Charleston last week. Debbie is a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University and is the daughter of Sara Fife Alexander of Barboursville and the late Tom Fife.
DINNER: A free community meal is offered from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is egg casseroles, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit, cookies and beverages. The dinner is hosted by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach and is sponsored by the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BAZAAR: Bring the family and enjoy the Spring Bazaar at Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th St. Road, Huntington, on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A spaghetti/hot dog lunch will be available as well as desserts, homemade candy including Easter eggs, and crafts in the holiday and white elephant rooms and the community store.
MENU: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will have a beans and brats dinner on Saturday, March 25, from 3-6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. The menu includes white and brown beans, brats, sauerkraut, corn bread, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome and to-go meals are available.
PROGRAM: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will meet on March 28 and April 4 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington. Charles Zelek of Climate Smart Environmental Consulting will speak about technologies and policies in both the energy and agricultural sectors as they relate to climate change and economic development. The programs are also available via Zoom. For membership information, contact Elizabeth Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appel1@marshall.edu.
BAKE SALE: St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos is having a spring bake sale on April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon in the church hall located at 701 11th Ave., Huntington. Get your baklava, koulouria and other delicious Greek pastries for Easter celebrations. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Phyllis Burton, Kyle McComas, Ben Dyer, Bevin Stull, Mitch Shaver, Teresa Pickett, Greg Crews, Stacie Keaton, Steve Boyer, Marsha Dilley, Chase Wilson, Carolyn Ball, Greg Jones, Ralph Rozzi, Brian Cordle, Dennis Chapman, Patricia Linger Trainer, Marc Kuhn, Janet Roach Knapp, Jeane Chaffin, Necia Freeman, Connie Grizzell, Stacy Collins Hash, Teresa Heffner, Todd Kesler, Frank Caldwell, Michael Matney, Brenda Hawthorne, Hannah Whitt, Connie Gunter, Brian Hardman, Stephen Hawthorne, Corey Smith, Brady Zane Ford, Jennifer Waugh, Katlynn Clark, Rizza Garrett, Sherri Lawrence and Cody Tabor.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Peggy Minnix who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Mike Ballard who celebrated his birthday Wednesday; to Ron Jones who celebrates his 84th birthday today; to Zander Shelton who blows out 4 balloons Saturday; to Almedia Miller Anselmi who celebrates her 82nd birthday Saturday; and to Lois Sanders who celebrates her 67th birthday this week.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Jean Anne McClung, Bobby and Mollie Bannister, Bob and Pam Templeton Simpkins, Scott and Monica Revely, and Bill and Melissa McDaniel.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
