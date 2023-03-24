The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AWARDED: Congratulations to Robyn Rison Chapman who received an Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award for best author/writer of the year at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, March 18. Robyn, a former reporter and editor at The Herald-Dispatch, is the author of the devotional book, “Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God,” and writes regularly on her blog at www.hopeanyway.com. She lives in Proctorville, Ohio, with her husband and two sons.

MATCHED: During a Match Day ceremony last Friday for fourth-year students in Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Shannon McKenzie Smith learned that she matched with West Virginia University’s School of Medicine in Morgantown where she will study pathology. Shannon is a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College where she majored in chemistry and music. She is the daughter of David and Karen Smith and Susan and David Long and the granddaughter of Wilma Smith of Barboursville and the late “Boogie” Smith. Her father, David, is a Barboursville native and a 1983 grad of Barboursville High School.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

