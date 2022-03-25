MISSIONARIES: Dave Owens, Denise Walker, Lisa Roach, Gary Eddy and Kaylyn Eddy from this area recently joined 29 other members of a mission group, HHC — Hands and Hearts for Christ, for its 21st year of providing quality medical care to the citizens of Guatemala. Led by Dr. Sue Long and Dr. Ross Knowles from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon, West Virginia, more than 90 surgeries were performed during the group’s weeklong mission. Gary Eddy and Owens provided anesthesia, and the other group members provided outstanding patient flow management.
ACCEPTED: Lauren Smith, a music teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School, has been accepted to Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music for the 2022 fall semester. She will pursue a master’s degree in piano performance. Lauren is the daughter of Barboursville native and Barboursville High School graduate David Smith and the granddaughter of Wilma Smith, of Barboursville. She is a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
RETIRED: Congratulations to Joe Geiger Jr., former director of West Virginia Archives and History, who retired Feb. 1 after having worked in Archives and History since 1998 as historian, webmaster and assistant director. In 2007, he became the director. Geiger, who lives in Huntington with his wife, Lois, is a Marshall University grad with a master’s degree in history. He is a published writer of three books about West Virginia: “Disorder on the Border: Civil Warfare in Cabell and Wayne Counties in West Virginia, 1856-1870,” “Civil War in Cabell County, West Virginia, 1861-1865” and “Holding the Line: The Battle of Allegheny Mountain.” Geiger says he plans to stay busy in his retirement as he has accepted a part-time position in the Special Collections Department of Marshall University libraries and is doing independent historical work.
DINNER: A free community dinner, hosted by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach and sponsored by Mercy Village Church, will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread and desserts. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
GOLF: Heads up, golfers, and mark your calendars! Marshall University’s assistant director of athletic development, Teddy Kluemper, and women’s golf coach, Brooke Burkhammer, have announced the date for the annual “Nine and Wine” fundraiser that benefits Marshall women’s golf. The event will take place Friday, April 29, with registration at 4 p.m. and start time at 5 p.m. at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Fees are $500 for a foursome, and corporate and tee box sponsors are available. For more information, contact Kluemper at 304-412-0796 or Burkhammer at 304-208-1445.
MEETING: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon meeting ($15) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. The featured speaker will be Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith, who will discuss the recent redistricting of Cabell County. Annual membership dues ($10) for 2022 will be collected. Payment by check is preferred. New members are welcome to join at this event. For more information, call Betty Stepp at 304-634-6767.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Dianna Racer, Kyle McComas, Mike Coffey, Phyllis Burton, Austin Tomlin, Beryl Myers, Bill Young, Bevin Stull, Mitch Shaver, Teresa Pickett, Willie Adkins, Sue Ballengee, Greg Crews, Carolyn Ball, Greg Jones, Peggy Minnix, Ralph Rozzi, Jarrod Call, Brian Cordle, Denis Chapman, Janet Roach Knapp, Marc Kuhn, Pat Linger Trainer, Jeane Chafin, Necia Thompson Freeman, Connie Hughes Grizzell, Lindsay Ray Newman, Stephanie Forth Chapman, Katherina Craddock, Sherri Lawrence, Michael Matney, Brenda Hawthorne, Connie Gunter, Brian Hardman, Stephen Hawthorne, Mark Montgomery, Glen Miller, Teresa Heffner, Jennifer Waugh, Rizza Garrett and Katilynn Clark.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ron Jones, whose 83rd birthday was Thursday; to Lola Violet Marie, who celebrates her 95th birthday Friday; to Zander Lee Shelton, who blows out three candles Friday; to Almedia Miller Anselmi, who celebrates her 81st birthday Friday; to Amy Conner, whose birthday is Sunday; and to Kim McVey, who celebrates her birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mike and Jean Anne McClung, Bobby and Mollie Bannister, Scott and Monica Reveley, and Bill and Melissa M. Daniels, who celebrated their 24th anniversary Monday.
