EVENT: Amy Deal, a local writer, recently was asked to attend and report on the Dorothy Draper Decorating Weekend event March 5-7 at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. While there, she interviewed Carleton Varney, the president/owner of Dorothy Draper & Co., and learned about the art of creating beautiful, bold and colorful interiors. She also interviewed Dr. Robert Conte, the Greenbrier historian. Deal, a 1986 Barboursville High School graduate, writes a monthly column for the Charleston Gazette-Mail on all things book- and author-related and writes book reviews for both The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail.
WALL OF FAME: Kudos to Candias Berry Welch, a 2000 Cabell Midland High School graduate, who is instrumental in maintaining the Wall of Fame site on the Cabell Midland High School Alumni Association’s Facebook page. The site was established to recognize CMHS graduates who are making their marks on the world through their achievements. All alumni who are highlighted are recommended by their peers. Sarah Stevens and Chad Fisher are also administrators of the CMHS Alumni page, and Bethany Beckett is the moderator.
GOLF: It’s golf season, ladies, so clean those clubs and get ready to enjoy playing with a golf league. On April 5, the Riviera Monday evening 9-hole league will tee off from 4:15 until 5 p.m. Contact Melody Hall, 304-633-6202, or Claren Perkins, 304-710-0277, for more information. On April 6, the Riviera 18-hole league begins play at 9 a.m. Contact person is Sandy Lunsford, 304-743-5734. On April 7, The Esquire 9-hole league tees off at 5 p.m. Contact Colleen Thew, 304-417-5015. New members are always welcome.
FOOD TRUCKS: Take the family out to lunch Saturday at the Food Truck Round Up from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market on Farmdale Road. Featured food trucks are Bite Mi, Southside Sliders, Truckin’ Cheesy and Saved by Grace BBQ. This event is offered on the last Saturday of each month. Food trucks that would like to participate may obtain more information at https://www.facebook.com/bvillemarket.
FREE MEAL: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free dinner to-go, drive-up/walk-up event from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. The menu is ham, baked beans, potato salad, roll, fruit and Easter treats. The meal is made available through a 2021 community grant from Walmart with the assistance of Barboursville Walmart’s general manager, Danny Meadows, and Pastor Carl Ames with Thrivent. It will be prepared and packaged by the Barboursville Walmart deli. Participants are asked to wear masks and to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meals for their household. All are welcome.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Phyllis Burton, Kyle McComas, Charles Gerwig, Beryl Myers, Bill Young, Willie Adkins, Teresa Pickett, Sue Ballengee, Greg Crews, Allie Womack, Chase Blower, David Brier, Linda Kelly, Carolyn Ball, Greg Jones, Brian Cordle, Valarie Yeager, Denis Chapman, Ralph Rozzi, Jim Cava, Hop White, Jarod Call, Marc Kuhn, Janet Roach Knapp, Jeanne Chaffin, Ralph Rozzi, Necia Thompson Freeman, Connie Grizzell, Lindsay Rae Newman, Tabatha Huffman, Bevin Stull, Mitch Shaver, Don James, Brenda Hawthorne, Tony Wilks, Bo McCallister, Brian Hardman, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Sherri Lawrence, Ray Blankenship, Perry White, Teresa Heffner, Madison Carrie Thompson, Katlynn Thompson, Denise Corbett, Rizza Garrett and Ron Jones.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Almedia Miller Anselmi, who celebrated her 80th birthday Thursday; to Zander Lee Shelton, who blew out two candles Thursday; to Kay Chapman Ramey, whose 74th birthday is Friday; to Amy Conner, who celebrates her birthday Saturday; and to Michael Waugh, whose birthday is Monday, March 29.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Delores Daniels, a retired English teacher from Barboursville High School, who celebrated her 93rd birthday March 13, and to Ricky Allen Fricke, whose 63rd birthday was March 14.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bobby and Mollie Bannister, Scott and Monica Revely, and Mike and Angela Fitch.