PAGES: Eli Woda and Layla Adkins enjoyed one of the most interesting days of their school year last Friday, Feb. 24, when they were pages for the West Virginia House of Delegates. They were two of several fifth graders from the Village of Barboursville Elementary school who were selected by their teachers to represent the school as pages. Their delegate sponsor was Evan Worrell. While there in the session, they served delegates from all over the state. Eli, who insisted on wearing an American flag lapel pin on his suit jacket, is the son of LeeAnn and James Woda and Layla is the daughter of Chris and Parmian Adkins.
PLUNGE: Former Barboursville resident and Cabell Midland High School grad, Annie Keys Kendrick, is sponsoring a 2023 Plunge for Elodie on March 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, to honor her son, Brooks, who has Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EB), a rare genetic disorder that affects children from birth. Both Annie and her son have EB Simplex. These plunges into water are held nationwide to raise awareness and to find a cure for this devastating disorder. Go to plungeforelodi.org to learn more about these plunges or to make a donation. All proceeds benefit EB research. Annie and her husband, Brian, and son, Brooks, live in Greensboro. Her parents, former Barboursville residents, Vince and Brenda Keys, also live in Greensboro.
VACATION: Sisters Clara Rose Sadler and Kay Adkins of Barboursville enjoyed two weeks in Stuart, Florida, in February where they enjoyed the warm weather and visited several friends.
PLACED: Barboursville Middle School had eight students participate and place in their division’s weight class among the best wrestlers in the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association’s 2023 state championship last weekend. They are: Jordan Murrell, Lucas Ward, Annabelle Ward, Annalise Humphreys, Addison Denning, Briahna Ramey, Cohen Prouse and Matthew Reese.
LUNCH: Beginning March 1 and continuing each Wednesday in Lent, Barboursville First United Methodist church members are offering a free soup lunch to the public in its fellowship hall from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Two soups will be available each Wednesday. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the church, on the corner of Main and Water streets, for a bowl of soup and some fellowship.
SELECTED: Congratulations to Buddy May, music teacher at the Village of Barboursville Elementary school, who was selected by the Cabell County Board of Education as teacher of the month for February. He was nominated by VOBE school principals, Kelli Jordan and Lauren Werthammer, for inspiring students to explore the arts by working with them in after-school choir programs and by creating musical performances throughout the year.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at the club which is located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The pledge to the flag will be led by JoAnn Fuller and the devotion will be given by Sandee Thacker. The hostess committee is Candi Parsley, Jennifer Parsley, and Courtney Parsley. Members are asked to bring items for Easter gift bags for Westmoreland seniors. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
LEAP YEAR: Special birthday wishes to Deborah Underwood who celebrates her 71st birthday this week even though her birth date, Feb. 29, is not on the calendar this year. She was born on Feb. 29, 1952, which was a 366-day leap year, and has celebrated only 17 birthdays on Feb. 29.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Kaleigh Bryant, Jay Hannan, Erin Shaver, Sheila Markins, Kristin Johnson, Judy Hayes, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Cindy Modeen, Matt Call, Keith Adkins, Ed Harkless, Richard Marcum, John Flowers, Patrick Wagoner, Bobby Jobe, Lisa Johnson, Terri Mount, Kay Smith, Julia Hutchison, Lee Gainer II, Marty Murphy, Beverly Mills, Erica Adkins, Robert Hodge, Ian Brice Simms, Mike Thacker, Stacy Collins Hash, Natalie Renee Dunfee, Toni Carlton, Jennifer Johnson, Diane Whaley, Stephanie Nelson, Missy Morrison, Joel Black, Jamie Starkey, and Alivia Clark.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Glenda Shafer Black who celebrated her 61st birthday Tuesday; to Brett Alan Hawthorne whose 59th birthday was Tuesday; to Al Cole who was 87 years old Thursday; to Maxine Adkins who celebrates her 96th birthday today; and to Shawyer Beckett Burns who blows out 2 candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Homer and Joy Ransdale, Lee and Connie Grizzell, Jerry and Rhonda Smalley, Sean and Jessica Kidd, Shawn and Kelly Floyd, and Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.