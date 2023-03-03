The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PAGES: Eli Woda and Layla Adkins enjoyed one of the most interesting days of their school year last Friday, Feb. 24, when they were pages for the West Virginia House of Delegates. They were two of several fifth graders from the Village of Barboursville Elementary school who were selected by their teachers to represent the school as pages. Their delegate sponsor was Evan Worrell. While there in the session, they served delegates from all over the state. Eli, who insisted on wearing an American flag lapel pin on his suit jacket, is the son of LeeAnn and James Woda and Layla is the daughter of Chris and Parmian Adkins.

PLUNGE: Former Barboursville resident and Cabell Midland High School grad, Annie Keys Kendrick, is sponsoring a 2023 Plunge for Elodie on March 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, to honor her son, Brooks, who has Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EB), a rare genetic disorder that affects children from birth. Both Annie and her son have EB Simplex. These plunges into water are held nationwide to raise awareness and to find a cure for this devastating disorder. Go to plungeforelodi.org to learn more about these plunges or to make a donation. All proceeds benefit EB research. Annie and her husband, Brian, and son, Brooks, live in Greensboro. Her parents, former Barboursville residents, Vince and Brenda Keys, also live in Greensboro.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

