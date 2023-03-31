PROMOTED: Jim and Ann Thornburg of Barboursville are proud to announce that on March 17, their son, James D. Thornburg Jr., was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. A graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University, J.D., his wife, the former Robyn Hicks of Charleston, and their son, Logan, currently reside in Florida. Col. Thornburg hosted family and close friends for a formal pinning ceremony held at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.
SPRING BREAK TRIP: The Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum group, under the direction of Ed Harkless, traveled to Ireland during spring break. The group of 43 students and parents started in Dublin, Ireland, and traveled west and south through the country. The students performed at St. Michan’s Church, Christ Church Cathedral and Bunratty Castle. The group journeyed to numerous historic sites and toured several castles during the week. All agreed that it was a trip of a lifetime and a great educational experience.
NEW MEMBERS: The Tri-State Arts Association recently announced its newest juried members: Cara Clark, Ashland, mixed media; Roger Cline, Rush, Kentucky, oil; Thea Cline, Rush, Kentucky, oil; Maurice Cooley, Huntington, watercolor; Judy Hunter, Huntington, watercolor; T. J. Owens, Patriot, Ohio, photography; and Eric Watson, egg tempera. Current TSAA members juried into other mediums: Claudia Simes, Huntington, acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media; and Sandra Charles Wiehe, Huntington, mixed media.
GOLF: Golf season has arrived and it’s time to clean those clubs and get ready to play in the following ladies’ golf leagues. On April 3, the Riviera Monday evening 9-hole league will tee off at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Melody Hall at 304-633-6202 or Claren Perkins at 304-710-0277. On April 4, the Riviera 18-hole league begins play at 10 a.m. Contact person is Sandy Lunsford, 304-743-5734. On April 5, the Esquire 9-hole league tees off at 5 p.m. Contact person is Colleen Thew, 304-417-5015. New members are always welcome.
PANCAKES: The Barboursville Lions Club offers its spring pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Adults may eat for $8; children 5 to 12 years old, $5; and children 4 years and under eat free. Patrons are encouraged to bring in eyeglasses which are no longer being used. Take-out orders will be available, and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Proceeds will support various community service projects such as scholarship awards, Christmas baskets, etc. For more information, call Lib Ciccolella, 304-972-7587.
SALE: Enjoy some Greek pastries, such as baklava and koulouria, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos spring bake sale on April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon in the church hall located at 701 11th Ave., Huntington. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
MEETING: On April 4, Charles Zelek will present the second part of the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk’s two-part course on climate change. In the first part, he discussed alternative energy sources, their pros and cons, and ongoing investment in local oil and gas development. This will be only a Zoom event from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Contact Elizabeth Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu for membership information.
PROJECT: On April 1 at 10 a.m., the youth group of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., needs volunteers to help them assemble food bags for Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization that has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals distributed to countries around the world. For more information, call Ashlee Gallion at 304-654-0088 or Greg Markins at 304-544-6106.
CORRECTION: My apology to Debbie Fife Jackson whom I identified incorrectly last week when I was congratulating her for being one of four Cabell County teachers who were recognized for receiving their National Board of Certification.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Beryl Myers, Bill Young, Kathy Bradley, Alex McPherson, Deanna Mader, Lindo Kelly, Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Josh Daniel, Hop White, Jarod Call, Charles Buzzard, Gabby Hammers, Kim McVey, Lindsay Ray Newman, Mary Alice Freeman, Etta Jean Sowash Eagan, Karen Riggio, Taylor Breanne Runyon, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Kaitlyn Thompson, Gwen Harbour, Tony Wilks, Candace Cremeans Kansala, Jonathan Booth, Brady Donahue, and Spencer Jachimczuk.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Amy Conner whose birthday was Monday; to Michael Waugh who celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday; to Gary Riley who was 86 years old on Wednesday; to Judy Huddy who celebrates her 93rd birthday Saturday; and to Whitney Lycans who celebrated her 18th birthday on March 24.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Connie Gesner, Brad and Crystal Merritt, and Earl and Donna Walters Smith.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
