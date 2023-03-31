The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PROMOTED: Jim and Ann Thornburg of Barboursville are proud to announce that on March 17, their son, James D. Thornburg Jr., was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. A graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University, J.D., his wife, the former Robyn Hicks of Charleston, and their son, Logan, currently reside in Florida. Col. Thornburg hosted family and close friends for a formal pinning ceremony held at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.

SPRING BREAK TRIP: The Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum group, under the direction of Ed Harkless, traveled to Ireland during spring break. The group of 43 students and parents started in Dublin, Ireland, and traveled west and south through the country. The students performed at St. Michan’s Church, Christ Church Cathedral and Bunratty Castle. The group journeyed to numerous historic sites and toured several castles during the week. All agreed that it was a trip of a lifetime and a great educational experience.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer

