CERTIFIED: Four Cabell County teachers — Rhonda France, Lauren Arvon, Kristen Austin and Andrew Richardson — were recognized at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday for completing the National Board Certification. This is one of the most respected professional certifications available in education. Cabell County has 50 certified National Board teachers.
SOCIAL STUDIES FAIR: Humna Cheema, Carlie French, Maxton Messer, Luke Fetty, Cole Reynolds and Cruze Smith will represent Cabell County and Village of Barboursville Elementary School in the regional social studies fair March 15 at Mountain Health Arena.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Congratulations to Scott Boston, a 1977 Barboursville High School graduate, who aced the challenging par three, No. 16 hole at Riviera Golf Course on Feb. 20. Witnesses were Greg Caserta, Bobby Akers and Pat Stapleton. This was Scott’s second hole-in-one.
REUNION: Members of the 1972 class of Barboursville High School are planning their 50-year reunion July 29-30. For more information, email Debby Lewis at herdlover@yahoo.com.
LIST: It was good to hear from Mary Maynard this week, who told me her granddaughter, Alejandra Mallory, was on the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall 2021 semester. A graduate of the 2021 class of Cabell Midland High School, she is the daughter of Chris and Monica Ensign Mallory.
SHARING: I enjoyed communicating with Reginald “Duddy” Noble recently via email. A 1953 Barboursville High School graduate who lives in Bowling Green, Ohio, mentioned he had recently been looking through some of his late mother’s memorabilia and found a program and picture of a Tom Thumb wedding show presented by the Barboursville Elementary School’s primary grades in 1942 when he and several classmates were students there. Sharing keepsakes like this is one of the ways that technology is so wonderful.
LUNCH: Enjoy lunch Friday, March 4, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club’s Lucky Leprechaun rummage and hot dog sale at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The rummage sale is offered from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and a $5 bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For advance lunch orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be offered March 8 with Stefan Schoberlein, an assistant professor of English at Marshall, presenting a Zoom talk on “Lincoln’s Last Painting” from 10:30 a.m. until noon. For information on membership in the Lifelong Learning Program, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Cardis Hall, Roy White, Jameson Fralic, Kayleigh Bryant, Jay Hannan, Erin Shaver, Sheila Markins, Lilly Smith, Kristin Johnson, Judy Hayes, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Alan Beasley, Paul Turman Jr., Keith Adkins, Ed Harkless, Richard Macum, John Flowers, Kay Smith, Julia Hutchison, Lee Gainer III, Marty Murphy, Julie Gainer Brawn, Beverly Mills, Sue King, Terri Mount, Lisa Johnson, Bobby Jobe, Toni Carlton, Jennifer Johnson, Diane Whaley, Russell Hall, Stephanie Nelson, Missy Morrison, Al Cole, Terry Cremeans, Joel Black and Julie Pinson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Natalie Renee Dunfee, who blew out eight candles Tuesday; to Missy Smith, who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Maxine Adkins, who celebrated her 95th birthday Thursday; to Jamie Starkey, who was 40 years old Thursday; to Sawyer Beckett Burns, who will blow out one candle Saturday; and to Jim “Bob” Pack, who celebrates his 94th birthday March 7.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Homer and Joy Ransdell, Harry and Alicia Underwood, Shawn and Kelli Floyd, and Billy and Michelle Byrd, who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Thursday.
