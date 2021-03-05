CHAMPIONS: Congratulations to the cheerleading team, Mini Model, that won the 2021 Mini 2 National Championship at the Cheer Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, last weekend. They cheer for the Famous Superstars of Charleston. Team members are Ellie Rawlings, Lily White, Emmaline Stewart, Tatum Roberts, Bristol Eplin, Harmony Webb, Ava Aldridge, Emma Cadle, Madilyn Atkins and Addie Summerfield. Coaches are Sarahja Davis, Bryson Bias, Ashley Jones and Brian Gravley. Emmaline Stewart is the granddaughter of proud grandparents Jim and Sue Stewart, of Barboursville.
CONGRATULATIONS: Eddie and Vicki Ray Smith of Pea Ridge became great-grandparents again recently when twin great-grandsons Quentin Tucker Ray (5 pounds, 7 ounces) and Murphy Owen Ray (6 pounds, 9 ounces) were born Feb. 24, 2021, to their parents, Keegan and Kristy Ray, of High Point, North Carolina. The maternal grandparents are Donnie and Cindy Barnes, of Rock Point, North Carolina, and the paternal grandparents are Scott and Ann Ray, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Maternal great-grandparents are Donald and Lois Barnes, of Rock Point, North Carolina.
PROGRAM: On March 9, Dr. Steve Beckelhimer will present a program on Zoom about the Cranberry Glades for the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program. The Cranberry Glades is a unique area in West Virginia that resulted at the end of the last ice age when the glaciers receded and left behind plants usually found only in the colder climate farther north. The presentation is free to members and $10 for nonmembers. Contact Ellizabeth Appell Sheets for membership information at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
CLASSES: Pastor Phil Wilson, Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Drive, Huntington, announced this week that the weekly in-person Bible study classes are now being held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. All CDC rules will apply as they do during the in-person Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the clubhouse at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank. Hostesses for the dinner meeting will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Sandee Thacker will give the devotion, and Ramona Burcham will lead the pledge to the flag. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Cardis Hall, Ginger Tatum, Anita Asbury, Kristin Johnson, Judy Hayes, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Alan Beasley, Paul Turman Jr., Richard Marcum, John Flowers, Kay Smith, Bobby Jobe, Lisa Johnson, Beverly Mills, Julie Gainer Brawn, Toni Carlton, Jennifer Johnson, Russell Hall, Chreed Evans, Stephen Nelson, Missy Morrison, Al Cole, Ava Collins, Jamie Starley, Joel Black, Jan Ramey, Anna Jobe, Kenny Hann, Alvie Clark, Cindy Modeen, Ron Bates, Terri Mount and Sue King.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Diane Whaley, who celebrated her 66th birthday Tuesday; to Jim “Papa” Pack, who will be 93 years old Sunday, March 7; and Tammy Zornes, who celebrates her 51st birthday Monday, March 8.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Robert and Mary Beth Grizzell; Shawn and Kelly Floyd; Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer, whose 34th anniversary was Wednesday; and Bunk and Louise Perry, who celebrated their 74th anniversary Thursday, March 4.