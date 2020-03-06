Community News
SPEECH: Can you imagine making a speech that was translated into 15 languages to 800 people from all over the world? That is exactly what Cabell Midland High School sophomore Olivia Turman did last month. She was invited to speak about Cabell Midland High School/Barboursville Middle School’s Leo Club at the Lions Club International First Vice District Governors’ seminar in St. Charles, Illinois, on Feb. 13. Leo clubs are community-based youth organizations sponsored by Lions Clubs. The CMHS/BMS Leo Club has 60 members and completes several projects each year such as helping supply a food bank at CMHS and building a braille walking trail at Barboursville Park. Olivia’s father, Tom Turman, accompanied her to Chicago for this event. Her proud mother and grandparents are Patty Turman and Karen and Paul Turman, of Barboursville.
WINNER: Congratulations to Gracen Kuhner, a Cabell Midland High School junior, who recently won an essay contest sponsored by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. This is a nationwide contest and Gracen is the first student to win in West Virginia in over 10 years. The topic of the essay is why history is important and why we should preserve our national treasures. Gracen won an all-expense trip to Washington, D.C., in June where she will meet senators and Congress members and will tour historical landmarks. She is the daughter of Adam and Christi Kuhner, of Barboursville, and granddaughter of Greg and Diana Racer, of Ona, and Ken and Mary Kuhner, of Portsmouth, Ohio.
TALK: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk meets March 10 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Woodland’s Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. David Marsalek, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service in Charleston, will discuss global warming and climate change. This Tuesday Talk is free to members and $10 for non-members.
CONCERT: The string section of the Tri-State Youth Orchestra will present a concert March 13 at 7 p.m. at the New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington. The orchestra members are string students from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. This TSYO is beginning its 22nd year in the area. Admission to the concert is $5, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ron Caviani at 304-743-7425 or tsyo@aol.com.
“FOLLIES”: Alchemy Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Follies” at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Janice Chandler Auditorium (Cabell County’s Board of Education building/former Huntington East High School). Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or online. This is Alchemy’s first big musical production, and it is bringing back a stellar cast of performers from previous shows, such as Robert Jackson, Mary Olson, Linda Dobbs, John Campbell, Jane Modlin and others. The show features singing, dancing, great costumes, etc., as the performers reunite for one last “hurrah” in their theater. The director is Bil Neal and the music director is TK Lombardo. Online tickets may be purchased at https://www.faceook.com/alchemytheatretroupe/.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The devotion will be led by Sandee Thacker; pledge to the flag by Ramona Thacker; and hostess committee will be Candi Parsley, Jennifer Parsley and Courtney Parsley. The program will discuss the services of the Senior Wise Program at Cabell Huntington Hospital. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
SALE: A rummage and hot dog sale is offered by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, on March 13-14 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call 304-360-9823. For more information, call 304-429-2108.
MUSIC: Enjoy some entertaining music as Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band perform at the Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, from 8 until 11 p.m. March 14. They will also perform at the Hamlin American Legion on April 4 from 9 p.m. until midnight and at the Barboursville American Legion from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. April 18.
LUNCHEON: Through Lent, various churches in the Barboursville area offer a free Lenten luncheon and a scriptural reflection each Wednesday from 12:15 until 1 p.m. The next one will be held Wednesday, March 11, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Everyone is welcome.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ginger Chapman, Anita Asbury, Jameson Tyler Fralic, Cardis Hall, Roy White, Marilyn Haye, Morgan Browning, Jennifer Browning, Jacob Armstrong, Hollynn Clagg, Richard Marcum, John Flowers, Kay Smith, Julia Hutchison, Beverly Mills, Julie Gainer Brawn, Terrie Mount, Sue King, Danielle Endicott, Cindy Modeen, Ron Bates, Tammy Zornes, Toni Carlton, Jennifer Johnson, Diana Whaley, Alvie Clark, Russell Hall, Chreed Evans, Stephen Nelson, Missy Morrison, Jan Ramey, Joel Black, Jamie Starkey, Robert Kenny Hann, Anna Jobe, Sara Jane Bailey, Judy Hayes, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, Paul Turman Jr., Mildred Maynard and Ron King.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Al Cole whose birthday was Monday; to Ava Collins who became a teenager Wednesday; and to Jim “Bob” Pack who celebrates his 92nd birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Terry and Linda Chapman, Bunk and Louise Perry, Shawn and Kelly Floyd, Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer, Gordon and Connie Rutherford, and Harry and Alicia Underwood who celebrated their 60th anniversary Tuesday.