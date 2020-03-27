Community News
MINISTER: Members of Barboursville United Methodist Church will welcome a new minister in July. This week, Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball announced the appointment of the Rev. Teresa Adams to that position. Adams is currently the pastor of two churches — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Delores, Colorado, and Dove Creek United Methodist Church in Dove Creek, Colorado. She is a graduate of Claremont School of Theology in Claremont, California, and has served as a minister for 10 years. She and her husband, Scott, a retired sound engineer, have three children, Shianna, Shem and Shiloh.
UNIQUE: Jerod Smalley, the 11 p.m. news anchor and sports director for NBC 4 in Columbus, Ohio, is doing something different in broadcasting this week. He is appearing on air each evening, not from a television studio, but from the basement of his home where local viewers will see some Marshall University memorabilia in the room as he is a 2001 alumnus of Marshall. His newscasts can be viewed by visiting NBC4.com. Jerod, a 1997 Cabell Midland High School graduate, a Marshall University grad, and the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley, is a former sports reporter for WSAZ-TV. This week on Tuesday, he was notified by the Ohio Associated Press that he has won the 2019 Best Television Anchor Award. The award is given to the best anchor regardless of category — news, sports and weather combined. This is the third time Smalley has won this award — 2010, 2011 and 2019.
SELECTED: Congratulations to Callie Morrison, a featured twirler for the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, who we can see next fall at Marshall University football games as she was recently selected as a Marshall University majorette. Congrats also to the CMHS Marching Knights who were recognized on Feb. 27 by the West Virginia Legislature in Charleston for demonstrating excellence in the performing arts. The CMHS Marching Knights are directed by Tim James.
CANDY: The women of the Church in the Valley in Milton made peanut butter, cherry nut and coconut Easter eggs before the coronavirus situation and are selling them for $5 each. To order, call Marla Racer at 304-736-8663.
GALA: The 2020 Cabell County Public Library Gala scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed. The tentative new date is June 20. By request, refunds are being offered for tickets sold. For additional questions or information, call gala chairperson Norma Casto at 304-528-5700.
POSTPONED: Brooke Burkhammer, Marshall University’s head women’s golf coach, announced this week that the Nine and Wine golf fundraiser scheduled for April 27 has been postponed. For more information, Burkhammer may be reached by emailing bellomy41@marshall.edu.
TICKETS: The Alchemy Theatre, the only year-round, adult-oriented theater in Huntington, is offering season tickets for its third season for $60. Alchemy’s season includes a summer cabaret in May, “Opening Night;” a comedy, “Dixie Swim Club,” in July; the annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival show in Barboursville Park in September; and an original Christmas romantic comedy written by Murdock and Simon Woods, “A Cozy Christmas,” in December. For more information, visit the Alchemy website at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/ or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe/.
CANCELED: The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area has announced that the April 2 candidate meeting at Southside Neighborhood Organization and the April 14 candidate meeting at Woodlands Retirement Community have been canceled.
