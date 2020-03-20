Community News
SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students selected by the Rotary Club of Barboursville as students of the month for March are senior Gabrielle Carter, daughter of Shane and Kelly Carter, of Barboursville; junior Kylie Fisher, daughter of Chad and Molly Fisher, of Barboursville; sophomore Cameron Jarvis, son of Joseph Jarvis, of Ona, and Sarah Stevens, of Barboursville; and freshman Jackson Stewart, son of Timothy and Shelley Stewart, of Barboursville. The students were recognized at a Rotary luncheon meeting at The Delta by Marriott.
MARATHON: Heather Reed, a Huntington High School English teacher and an avid runner, marked off one of her bucket list items recently by running in and completing the Los Angeles Marathon. The 30,000 runners started at Dodger Stadium and then ran through Chinatown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and ended at the Santa Monica Pier. The streets were lined with spectators and entertainment all 26.2 miles, so crowd support really helped with encouragement. This was Reed’s fourth marathon as well as a 50K trail race, three half-marathons and numerous 5Ks. Her training for this marathon began in December as she had last run a marathon in October, the Greenbrier River Trail Marathon. Heather is a 1985 Barboursville High School graduate and received her Bachelor of Arts and master’s degrees from Marshall University and an MA degree in teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her parents are Robin and Ann Reed, of Barboursville.
TRAVELS: Phyllis Stanley, a lifelong resident of Barboursville, has enjoyed some good travels since she moved to be near her family several months ago. When she first moved, she visited her son and daughter-in-law, John and Edith, in Florida, and then traveled to the Philippines to live with them there. After John died from a long struggle with cancer, she moved to Hurst, Texas, with her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Katrina, and her grandchildren, Katie and Zak, where she enjoys watching the Texas Rangers play baseball. Phyllis and her late husband, Hunter, and two sons are all graduates of Barboursville High School.
CANCELED: The following events that have been announced in previous columns have been canceled or postponed: Barboursville Lions Club’s pancake breakfast scheduled for April 4; Dick Newman’s ballroom dance at Barboursville Community Center scheduled for March 20; the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation banquet scheduled for April 11; the Barboursville United Methodist Women’s Easter breakfast scheduled for April 4; and the Barboursville Area Ministerium’s Lenten luncheons scheduled for Wednesdays during Lent.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Tom Bradley, Jennifer Saul, Lexi Bart, Dianna Racer, Kyle McComas, Caiden Hale, Samuel Hillman, Nancy Ritchie, Willa Minsker, Noah Barebo, Peggy Fillmore, Todd Lester, Willie Adkins, Teresa Pickett, Lyndsey Keaton, Stacie Keaton, Steven Boyer, Ronald “Tink” Bundy Jr., Josh Nicely, Rayen Ciccolella, Amy Vital, Marsha Dilley, Chase Wilson, Carolyn Ball, Carolyn Baylous, Peggy Minnix, Janet Brammer, Sue Bentley, Kim Watson, Jennifer Gibson, Anne Greenstein, Linda Black Wellman, Diane Moore Greenwell, Sandy Johnson Sargent, Claudia Wallace Brown, Pat Linger Trainer, Janet Roach Knapp, Katrina Craddock, Casey Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Stacy Collins-Hash, Brenda Hawthorne, Hannah Whitt, Connie Gunter, Dan Jenkins, Charles Swafford, Justin Hysell, Corey Smith, Marybeth Waugh and Jennifer Webb.
WISHES: Special wishes to Trish Nash who celebrated her birthday Monday; to Billy Shafer whose 55th birthday was Monday; to Lawson Alan Williamson who blew out 14 candles Tuesday; to Joey Johnson whose 67th birthday was Tuesday; to Elmer White Jr. who celebrated his 92nd birthday Thursday; and to Brian Cordle whose birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are David and Debbie Burns, Richard and Peggy Adkins, George and Susan McPhail, Bill and Melissa McDaniel, and Richard and Peggy Minnix.