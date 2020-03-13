Community News
CHURCH ASSIGNMENT: This week, Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball of the West Virginia United Methodist Western District Conference announced the assignment of the Rev. Shannon Blosser to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church effective July 1. Blosser recently served as the pastor of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church in Huntington. He is a 2002 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in journalism and a 2011 graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. He and his wife, Abbi, have a son, Noah, who is a first-grader at Spring Hill Elementary. The current pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist, the Rev. Angela Gay Kinkead, has been appointed to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in the South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, beginning July 1.
HEADED OUT: Rose Thornburg, a 1963 graduate of Huntington East High School, a Marshall University grad with degrees in education and mental health counseling, and retired executive director of Faith in Action, begins a new chapter in her life this week. She is moving to Byron, Georgia, to be near her family — daughter and son-in-law, Shea and Brad Wilkinson, her four grandsons, and her sister, Ann Kane. A reception was held for her at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 8, and a memory-filled room emphasizing her many ways of serving in the church was dedicated in her honor.
VISITOR: Anna Haddox of Barboursville enjoyed a visit this week with her niece, Pamela Maciey, from Wilmington, Delaware.
FUNDRAISER: A donation to the Women’s Missionary Fellowship of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, will give you a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 13. Hot dogs and take-outs are available. All proceeds benefit mission projects.
NEW CONGREGANTS: Last Sunday, Barboursville Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church welcomed two new members — Bonnie Draper and Nancy McIntosh — by transfer of letter from Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church.
CHORUS: The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cox Landing United Methodist Church, 5995 Cox Landing Lane, Lesage. Everyone is invited.
HOT DOG SALE: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 and 14 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Hot dogs will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call 304-360-9823.
‘FOLLIES’: Alchemy Theatre presents the last two performances of the Broadway musical “Follies” at 7:30 tonight and Saturday, March 13 and 14, at the Janice Chandler Auditorium (former Huntington East High School), 29th Street and 5th Avenue, Huntington. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door.
ROCKIN’: Enjoy some oldies rock music Saturday, March 14, as Rocky Nash and the Last Chance Band performs at the Fly In Café, 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington, from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
DEVOTIONALS: During Lent, several Barboursville-area churches offer a free lunch and devotional from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Next week’s luncheon will be in the fellowship hall of Cox Landing United Methodist Church, 5995 Cox Landing Lane, Lesage, on March 18. Everyone is welcome.
FORUM: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will have a “Meet the Candidates” forum at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The forum is limited to candidates for Huntington City Council at large and candidates for Huntington City Council, District 1. Those who have responded to the written invitation will be placed on the agenda and given five minutes each to speak. The meeting is open to the public.
BALLROOM: Polish those dancing shoes and enjoy some of your favorite tunes as Dick Newman hosts a monthly ballroom dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 20 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave. Cost is for $15 per person. For more information, contact Newman at DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
PANCAKES: Mark your calendar now for Barboursville Lions Club’s annual spring pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 4, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Tickets are available at the door for $6 for adults; $3 for children under 12 years of age; and free for children under 4 years of age. Take-out orders are available by calling 304-972-7587. A limited number of quarts of apple butter made with Splenda will be for sale for $8 each. Those who attend are encouraged to donate pairs of eyeglasses that they are no longer using.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Bob Maxwell, Glenna Racer, Leslie Simpson, Jessica Robinson, Melissa Hale, Susan McPhail, K. C. Bragg, George McClain, Lois Wilson, Landon Hillman, Barbara Hale, Lou Morris, Laura Blake, Kylie Fisher, Monica Adkins Nicely, Gwenna Sue Nicely Dill, Clara Adkins, Annie Keys, Candy Steele, J. D. Baylous, Reggie Adkins, Emily Norris, Jeff Norris, Cemonet Williams, Randy Ferris, Stephanie Mathis, Richard Cremeans, David Byrd, Alyia Revely, Amy Edmonds, Jack Stines, Maryah Hitchcock, Stephen Hawthorne, Meaghan Jackson, Deborah Tackett, Charlie Walters, Susan Crum, Jay Byrd, Shirley Byrd, Penny Byrd, Jason Kirby, Skippy Cremeans, Carol Sue Hudson, Candy Steele, Cindy Walters Blake, Sheri Kinder Tadlock, Paul Valentine, Amber Littman Molina, and Sally Lowe. Special birthday wishes to Dannylynn Kendrick who blew out 10 candles Tuesday; to Linda Honaker whose birthday was Wednesday; to Jonathan Proctor who is 8 years old today; and to Greg McDonnell who celebrates his 90th birthday Sunday.