Community News
SELECTED: Last week the interim president of Transylvania University, a private liberal arts school in Lexington, Kentucky, announced that 1983 Barboursville High School graduate Rebecca “Becky” Thomas has been selected as the vice president of academic affairs and dean of the university. Thomas will be responsible for enriching and expanding the academic programs while engaging with the faculty and stakeholders to foster an integrative learning environment. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University. Thomas is currently the vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at Earlham College in Indiana and previously served as academic dean at Bard College in New York. She also served on the faculty at Marist College in New York, the University of Northern Iowa and Middlebury College in Vermont. Becky is the daughter of former Barboursville resident Caroline Thomas, who currently lives in Lexington, Kentucky.
SCHOLARSHIP: Congratulations to Mary Anna Ball, a 2015 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a 2019 magna cum laude graduate of Marshall University, who has received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in London, England, next school year. This American scholarship is one of the most widely recognized and prestigious scholarships in the world as it offers merit-based grants for international educational exchange students, scholars, teachers, scientists and artists. It was founded by U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright in 1946. Ball is only the fifth person from Marshall University to receive this scholarship. She plans to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Roehampton in London and will major in dance, philosophy and history. Mary Anna has performed as a ballerina with the Charleston Ballet Theatre in Charleston for 18 years. She is the daughter of Patty Ball, of Barboursville, and the late Jeff Ball. Her proud grandmother is Greta Ball, of Barboursville.
EMMY: Mary Anna Ball received another honor in August 2019 when she accepted an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as an associate producer of a one-hour documentary about Andre Van Damme, a Belgium native and founder in 1956 of the Charleston Ballet, one of America’s oldest dance companies. The documentary was directed by Deborah Novak. She traveled to Brussels, Belgium, where she accepted the award from the West Europe International Film Festival.
CLEANUP: Kenova’s citywide cleanup scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled, but some cleanup opportunities are being offered. Dumpsters will be located in the 1500 block of Pine Street from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. May 2-9 for residents to deposit trash. Proof of residency will be required. Call 304-453-1571 for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Josh Chapman, Kieran Mael, Sheila Roy, Conner Adkins, Becky Chenoweth, Rachel Pickett, Sarah Howard, Mollie Bannister, Debbie Canady, Gwen Williams, Ashley Misner, Alan Pannell, Donna Pinkerman, Emily Simpkins, Karen Douglas, Patty Withrow, Jason Lingenfelter, Vikki Savage, Nancy Carter, Dale Poynter, Val Erwin, Greg Niece, Lakin Short Adams, Chris Gress, Kezia Clark, Lindsey Powers, Greg Perry, Edward Sparks, Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne, Chuck Clark, Shirley Sullivan, Scott Niece, Vickie Adkins Hill and Keri Daniels.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Hailey Eldridge who celebrated her 18th birthday Monday; to Sophia Grace Veazey whose fourth birthday was Tuesday; to Brynlee Grace Barnett who blew out five candles Wednesday; to Kimberlea Byrd Poston who celebrated her 49th birthday Wednesday; to Destiny Harless who was 10 years old Wednesday; to Dennie Cremeans whose 18th birthday was Wednesday; and to Mona Arthur who celebrates her 95th birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Charles and Glenna Racer and Scott and Mindy Webber.