90TH: On Saturday, May 6, more than 60 friends and family members traveled to Davidson, North Carolina, from six states to celebrate Don DeBord‘s 90th birthday at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jann DeBord. Don and his wife, Donna, were former residents of Huntington for over 80 years but recently moved to Concord, North Carolina, to be closer to their family. Don and Donna have four children, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Those who attended the party from the Huntington area are Greg and Brenda Bunn, Kathy DeBord Hettlinger and sons, Garrett and Blake, and Carol DeBord and daughter, Brooke.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to my grandson, Carson Spencer Nash, who graduated last week from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Management Degree. He is the son of Jeff and Christi Nash of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and the grandson of Dick and Joyce Spencer of Barboursville, Trish Nash of Huntington, and the late “Nikita” Nash.
APPOINTED: Cabell Midland High School students who have been appointed to service academies for 2023 are: U.S. Army — Logan Corder, Jackson Scarberry, Alicia Valdez, Allyah White, and Braxton Shaffron; U.S. Army National Guard — Skyler Cargo and James Gibson; and U.S. Air Force — James Joyce, Shelby Thomas, and Tanner Kelly.
BREAKFAST: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will have its monthly breakfast on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Cost for adults is $7 and $4 for children 10 and under. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried apples, toast, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Everyone is welcome and to-go meals are available. The Auxiliary will also hold a bake sale.
SCHOLARS: Fifteen thousand students nationwide are chosen as finalists with the National Merit Scholar program. Two finalists from Cabell Midland High School are Luke Bird, an AP scholar and a U.S. Department of Education Presidential Scholar, and Kevin Moloney, an AP scholar with distinction and a recipient of a University of Tennessee Volunteer scholarship.
BEST: As you watch WSAZ TV’s Best of the Class, look for Kevin Moloney and Logan Jordan, the two students who are representing Cabell Midland High School.
PERFORMANCE: The Barboursville Middle School’s musical theater club presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, at 7 p.m. in the BMS auditorium. Admission at the door is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Directors of the performance are Eric Akers, Patty Ball and Melissa Elliott.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Guest speakers will be Greg Fuller, chief of the Huntington Fire Department, and representatives from Edward Tucker Architects. They will present illustrations of the new Westmoreland Fire Station to be located at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Vernon Street. All residents of the Westmoreland area are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Fred Mader, Jim Myers, Kim Tatum, Jon Fannin, Janet Sebert, J.P. Hockenberry, Makayla Waugh-Wilson, Carson Wilson, Renee Lemley, Jordan Armstrong, David Adams, Tammy Glover, Robert Bailey, Edward Watson, Dee Dee Varney, Jodi Smith, Gabriel Molina, Betsy McComas Brotherton, Amy Deal, Melanie Willis, Alice Duncan Tanner Thompson, Malita Gray, Chrystal Moon, Arnold Sullivan, Sherry Chandler, Chuck Jones, Travis McIntochi, Kalim Barnes, James Earl, Lisa Perry, Peggy Waugh, Patrick Owen Miller, Caitlin Dunfee and Alaya Johnson.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Karen Jones Ward who celebrated her 76th birthday Monday; to Chase Connor Watts whose 18th birthday was Monday; to Gabriel Molina who celebrated his 17th birthday Tuesday; and to Kathy Plumley who celebrates her 50th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Diana Racer, Robert and Kay Ratcliff, Ed and Teresa Stephens, Bob and Patti Dacci, David and Betty Cooper Poston, and Aaron and Kristie Holley.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
