90TH: On Saturday, May 6, more than 60 friends and family members traveled to Davidson, North Carolina, from six states to celebrate Don DeBord‘s 90th birthday at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jann DeBord. Don and his wife, Donna, were former residents of Huntington for over 80 years but recently moved to Concord, North Carolina, to be closer to their family. Don and Donna have four children, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Those who attended the party from the Huntington area are Greg and Brenda Bunn, Kathy DeBord Hettlinger and sons, Garrett and Blake, and Carol DeBord and daughter, Brooke.

GRADUATE: Congratulations to my grandson, Carson Spencer Nash, who graduated last week from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Management Degree. He is the son of Jeff and Christi Nash of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and the grandson of Dick and Joyce Spencer of Barboursville, Trish Nash of Huntington, and the late “Nikita” Nash.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

