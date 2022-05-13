BASEBALL: Russ and Deb Lingenfelter have had plenty of baseball games to attend this spring as they have two grandsons, Logan and Tucker, who are playing on two separate teams. Logan, the son of Brian and Angie Lingenfelter, plays for Cabell Midland High School, and Tucker Lingenfelter, son of Jason and Sara Lingenfelter, plays with Teays Valley Christian. Both Logan and Tucker are seniors and plan to attend college next fall. Logan recently signed to play baseball at West Virginia State University, and Tucker, who has been homeschooled, received the John Marshall and the Promise scholarships and will attend Marshall University.
NEW PARENTS: Congratulations to new parents Andrew and Ashley Steele, of Ona. Their son, Samuel Franklin, was born May 2 in Huntington. Proud maternal grandparents are Irv and Linda Johnson, of Huntington, and great-grandmother, Patsy Johnson. Paternal grandparents are Leland and Kim Steele and great-grandfather, Ralph Sager, of Milton. Ashley teaches history at Milton Middle School and Andrew is the executive director of tourism for Boyd County.
CENTENNIAL: Members of Barboursville First United Methodist Church will host a centennial celebration this weekend with a special service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15. The cornerstone for the present building on the corner of Main and Water streets was laid in 1921 and the first service was held in 1922. Joe Geiger and Mark Conner will speak at the 11 o’clock service. Dr. Geiger, who was minister at First Church from 1973-76, currently lives in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and pastors a church in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Dr. Conner was a minister at First Church from 1988-97 and currently lives in Huntington. He recently retired from Huntington First United Methodist Church. Reverend Kerry Bart will join the celebration at the luncheon, which will be held in the church’s fellowship hall at 1 p.m. Bart, who was at First Church from 2013-20, currently pastors two churches, Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Tornado, West Virginia, and Lakeview UMC in St. Albans, West Virginia. The Rev. Alan Flaitz is the current minister at Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Everyone is invited to attend the 11 a.m. service and 1 p.m. luncheon.
VOLUNTEERS: The Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO) is in need of volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays to staff its bulk food distribution facility in Milton. Hours are available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, call Steve Gold, 304-710-0883, or Harold Bias, 304-208-6915.
ART: Over 20 juried artists will exhibit and sell paintings, photographs, mixed media, etc., at the Tri-State Arts Association’s Art in the Park 2022 on June 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and June 12 from noon until 5 p.m. This event will be held at the corner of 8th Street and 13th Avenue near the walking track in Huntington.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The Huntington Police Department will present a crime report for the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Jim Insco, director of the Public Works department for the City of Huntington, who will address concerns related to problem properties in the area. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Winona Holbrook, Fred Mader, Jim Myers, Nate Plumley, Tawyna Halstead, Kim Tatum, Rick Hannan, Ethan Ball, Jon Fannin, Janet Sebert, Dori Staton, Evan Jarvis, Renee Lemley, Karla Hysell, Jordan Armstrong, Loberta Adkins Jude, David Adams, Tammy Glover, Robert Bailey, Dee Dee Varney, Bob Watts, Arnold Sullivan, Travis McIntochi, Kalim Barnes, Tiellar James Cremeans, Lisa Perry, Kathy Plumley, Patrick Owen Miller, Caitlin Dunfee, Peggy Waugh and Jacob Hettrick.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ed Watson, who celebrated his 90th birthday Tuesday; to Jerry McCallister, whose 73rd birthday is Sunday; and to Gordon Rutherford, pastor of Olive Baptist Church, who celebrates his 74th birthday Sunday.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Marlene Sheets, whose birthday was May 3, and belated wedding anniversary congratulations to Bob and Coral Mallory, of Proctorville, who celebrated their 67th anniversary May 6.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Diana Racer, Steve and Becky Simmons, Robert and Kay Ratcliff, Bob and Patti Dacci, John and Mary Thomas, and Aaron and Kristie Holley.