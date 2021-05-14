APPOINTMENT: The West Virginia United Methodist Conference announced last week that Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball of the Western District plans to appoint the Rev. Alan Flaitz as the new minister at Barboursville First United Methodist Church effective July 1. Rev. Flaitz has been pastor of two churches, the Fourth Street United Methodist Church and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Wheeling, West Virginia, for the last seven years. The current minister of Barboursville First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Teresa Adams, has accepted an appointment in the Wheeling area.
102nd: Birthday wishes to one of Barboursville’s oldest residents (possibly the oldest resident). Victory Crowe will celebrate her 102nd birthday on May 19. She was born in 1919 and was named Victory because she was born near the end of World War II. She retired from working many years in the office of Owens-Illinois Inc. and enjoys visiting with friends and family and loves TV cooking shows and pretty flowers.
PERFECT SCORE: Congratulations to Patricia Robertson, a freshman at Cabell Midland High School, who earned a perfect score of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam. The average score for students taking the ACT is approximately 21. The odds that a student can get a perfect 36 are about one in every 735 students. Pati hopes to pursue a career in medicine. She is the daughter of Christopher and Gabriela Robertson of Barboursville.
SCHOLARS: Cabell Midland High School graduating seniors Peyton Levy and Garrett Shields will attend Marshall University for the next four years as Yeager Scholars. The Society of Yeager Scholars, a prestigious academic program that was founded in 1986, seeks a diverse group of students with outstanding intellectual and leadership potential. Among many other opportunities, it provides each student free tuition, room and board, and educational time at Oxford University in England. Each year eight students from the U. S. and abroad are selected from hundreds of applicants. Peyton is the son of Eric and Lorrie Akers of Barboursville and Billy and Emily Levi. Garrett is the son of Dr. Jessie and Brian Shields of Milton.
REVIVAL: A spring revival is being held at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, from May 16 through May 21. Services will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Well-known southern Ohio evangelist, David Frazie, will speak each evening. Gordon Rutherford is the pastor of Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
PREMIERE: On May 15 at 7 p.m., Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square will host the red carpet world premiere of Alchemy Theatre’s feature film, “Hay Fever.” Since the premiere has been sold out for weeks, Alchemy will offer two outdoor showings of the film on May 21 in Ritter Park at corner of 12th and 13th Avenue and May 26 on the patio of Heritage Station at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at AlchemyTheatreWV@gmail.com.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Fred Mader, Jim Myers, Nate Plumley, Kim Tatum, Ann Reed, Linda Smith, Roxy Turner, Alexandria Ambrose, Ethan Ball, Janet Sebert, Doris Staton, Evan Jarvis, Maddie Nease, Michael Clark, Jordan Armstrong, Carson Wilson, Renee Lemley, Doug Frost, Kim Stooke, David Adams, Edward Watson, Bob Watts, Loberta Adkins Jude, Tammy Glover, Robert Bailey, Arnold Sullivan, Tieler James Cemeans, Sheila Bowen Byrd, Madison Mahoney, Peachie Turner, Dave Adams, Kathy Plumley, Patrick Owen Miller, Caitlin Dunfee, Jerry McCallister, Gary Martin, Kristi Hawthorne, Peggy Waugh, Howard Deskins, Judy Hager and Jacob Hettrick.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Don DeBord who celebrated his 88th birthday Sunday; to Kalim Barnes whose 21st birthday was Wednesday; to Winona Holbrook who celebrates her 88th birthday today; to Ann Reed whose birthday is tomorrow; to Rev. Gordon Rutherford who celebrates his birthday tomorrow; and to Eli Kiser whose birthday is May 17.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Steve and Becky Simmons, Charlann and Chris McKenna, Robert and Kay Ratcliff, Bob and Patti Dacci, John and Mary Thomas, and Aaron and Kristi Holley.
