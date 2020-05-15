Community News
101: Happy birthday to Victory Crowe, of Barboursville, who celebrates her 101st birthday on Tuesday, May 19. This active, independent lady who loves to shop, to bake and to take care of her flowers is an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Some of her family members who can’t celebrate with a party this year but who send birthday wishes are Bill (grand-nephew); Kathy and Peyton Weekly; Craig (great-nephew) and Marilyn Nottingham; Jill Beaver (niece); and adopted family, Johanna Dempsey and her son, Patrick Dempsey.
HATS: Shane Cartmill, of Groveport, Ohio, a 1991 Barboursville High School and a 1996 Marshall University grad, found something novel to do during this coronavirus quarantine. He has worn a different Cincinnati Reds hat each day of this quarantine and posts a picture of it daily on Facebook. He says that he is really missing baseball and thought that displaying the hat and giving its history would be something fun to do while working from home during this COVID-19 pandemic. Cartmill still has several more hats to wear as he has 70 different Cincinnati Reds hats that he has collected through the years. Also, Cartmill is celebrating the graduation this week of his son, Riley, from Groveport Madison High School and Eastland Career Center. Riley was a four-year letter winner for the Cruisers marching band and played varsity golf, baseball, bowling and soccer. He plans to go to work immediately as an electrician and to pursue a paramedic certificate. Riley is the proud big brother to Ella and the grandson of Larry and Sandy Cartmill, of Huntington.
GRADUATE: Congratulations to Leila Rozzi, of Ona, who graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing on May 1. She is a 2015 grad of Covenant School, Huntington, and, as a student in the nursing program at St. Mary’s, she was an officer in the nursing honor society and volunteered numerous hours at the Ronald McDonald House. Leila is the daughter of Ralph and Tammy Rozzi, of Ona, and the granddaughter of Richard and Peggy Minnix, of Huntington, and the late Ralph and Victoria Rozzi.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to new parents Josh and Jessica Sturgeon, of Branchland, whose son, Carter Lee, was born May 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Marieanne Cordle, and paternal grandparents are Colan Sturgeon and Tammie Martin. Carter has two older sisters, Kayleigh and Zoey. Josh is a 1998 graduate of Huntington High School and works at Sturgeon Optical in Barboursville. Jessica, a 2000 Cabell Midland High School grad, works at Bailey Optical in Barboursville.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jim Myers, Nate Plumley, Tawyna Halstead, Kim Tatum, Winona Holbrook, Vickie Black, Ann Reed, Fred Mader, Roxy Turner, Alexandria Ambrose, Ethan Ball, Janet Sebert, Evan Jarvis, Doris Staton, Maddie Nease, Carson Wilson, Renee Lemley, Bailee Blankenship, Oscar Staggs, Shawn Yang, Ed Watson, David Adams, Dee Dee Varney, Keith Savage, Bob Watts, Bertie Adkins Jude, Jacob Hettich, Kalim Barnes, Peachie Turner, Sheila Bowen Byrd, Madison Michelle Mahoney, Kathy Plumley, Patrick Miller, Caitlin Dunfee, Jerry McCallister, Kristi Hawthorne, Peggy Waugh, Howard Deskins, Tielar Cremeans, Michael Clark, Jordan Armstrong, Alice Duncan, Cathy McComas and David Smith. Belated wishes to Wanda Morgan whose birthday was May 1 and to Karla Hysell whose birthday was May 6.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Don DeBord who celebrated his 87th birthday last Saturday; to Alana Keeney who celebrated her first double-digit birthday (10) on Monday; to Joseph James of South Point, Ohio, who celebrated his 40th birthday Tuesday; to Michael Clark III whose 21st birthday was Wednesday; and to David Hickey who celebrated his birthday Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Diana Racer, Chris and Charlann McKenna, Robert and Kay Ratcliff, Eddie and Michelle Epperson, Bob and Patty Dacci, John and Mary Thomas, Woody and Jennifer Wood, Aaron and Kristi Holley, and Hale and Carolyn Miller who celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday.