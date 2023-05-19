The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GRADUATED: Congratulations to Annebelle Hope Klein who received the degree of Juris Doctor with a concentration in environmental law from the Francis King Carey School of Law at the University of Maryland on May 18 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Wednesday, May 17, there was a champagne toast in the law school atrium to celebrate and welcome the Class of 2023 graduates. The Hooding Ceremony takes place on Friday, May 19, at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Annebelle is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Mark Klein of Louisville and the granddaughter of Charles and Anne Ferguson of East Pea Ridge. She is a graduate of Atherton High School and Transylvania University, Magna Cum Laude.

90TH: More than 50 family members and friends celebrated Winona Holbrook’s 90th birthday with her on Sunday, May 14, at a luncheon hosted by her children and grandchildren in the fellowship hall of Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Winona has two daughters and sons-in-law — Arlene and Mike Qualls and Sara and Mark McComas; four grandchildren and their spouses — Michael and Ara Qualls, Susie Qualls, Jennifer and Dale Saul; and Kyle and Brittany Mc Comas; and nine great-grandchildren — Austin, Anna, Addie, Abbie, A’drick, Corbin, Cohen, Ben and Anna.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

