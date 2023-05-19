GRADUATED: Congratulations to Annebelle Hope Klein who received the degree of Juris Doctor with a concentration in environmental law from the Francis King Carey School of Law at the University of Maryland on May 18 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Wednesday, May 17, there was a champagne toast in the law school atrium to celebrate and welcome the Class of 2023 graduates. The Hooding Ceremony takes place on Friday, May 19, at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Annebelle is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Mark Klein of Louisville and the granddaughter of Charles and Anne Ferguson of East Pea Ridge. She is a graduate of Atherton High School and Transylvania University, Magna Cum Laude.
90TH: More than 50 family members and friends celebrated Winona Holbrook’s 90th birthday with her on Sunday, May 14, at a luncheon hosted by her children and grandchildren in the fellowship hall of Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Winona has two daughters and sons-in-law — Arlene and Mike Qualls and Sara and Mark McComas; four grandchildren and their spouses — Michael and Ara Qualls, Susie Qualls, Jennifer and Dale Saul; and Kyle and Brittany Mc Comas; and nine great-grandchildren — Austin, Anna, Addie, Abbie, A’drick, Corbin, Cohen, Ben and Anna.
RETIREMENT: Congratulations to Sharon Chandler who retired Monday, May 15, from working 37 years as a CPA for Somerville & Company PLLC in Huntington. A retirement luncheon was held in her honor at Fat Patty’s restaurant in Huntington on May 9. Sharon, who lives in Chesapeake, Ohio, with her husband, Melvin, looks forward to spending more time with her family and playing more golf.
AWARDED: The Spring Valley High School senior awards ceremony was held on May 11 in the high school auditorium. Among the awards presented were two annual $1,000 scholarships from the Westmoreland Woman’s Club presented by club president, Beverly Beldon. This year’s recipients were Alec Lockhart and Emma Poff-Cambell.
HOLE IN ONE: When you are dining in Fratelli’s Restaurant in Barboursville, be sure to congratulate the manager, Katy Humphrey, on making a hole in one on Thursday, May 11, at Sugarwood Golf Course on tee hole #15. Witnesses were Candy Rollyson, Alice Williams and Brenda Bunn.
ACHIEVEMENT: Congratulations to Jeff Rollyson who made his 15th career hole in one on tee hole #14 at Riverside Golf Club on May 17 at the West Virginia Amateur Series. Just three weeks ago, Rollyson made his 14th hole in one at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland.
NEW HIRES: Officers Joseph Maiolo and Matthew Hale are the newest certified Barboursville police officers. Both graduated from the West Virginia State Police Basic Academy last Friday, May 12. They began their field training this week.
LUNCHEON: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women will have their May luncheon at 11 a.m. on May 24 at the Guyan Golf and Country Club. Chris Miller, West Virginia gubernatorial candidate, will be the guest speaker. Reservations are required by calling or texting Jo Ann Odum Aldrich at 302-545-3958 before Sunday evening, May 21.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ann Reed, Delberta Riffe, Linda Reid, Roxy Turner, Alexandria Ambrose, Paul Spaulding, Michael Stull, Doris Staton, Evan Jarvis, Audrey Pickett, Clayton Holbrook, Terry Triplett, Julia Dickens, Elizabeth Williams, Nathan Kinker, Doug Frost, Kim Stooke, Birdie Adkins Jude, Cathy Mc Comas, David Smith, Sandee Adams, Sharon Hockenberry, Kerry Bart, Bob Watts, Bill Call, Kerri Daniels, Robert Thompson, Lacey Moore, Jacob Ball, Caela Young, Benny Adams, Teresa Dial, Peachie Turner, Larry Blackaby, Marlene Black, Shelby Adkins, Grant Thomas Hawthorne, Dave Poston, John Ferguson, Gary Martin, Kristi Hawthorne, Brandon Hughes, Shirley Cooley, and Howard Deskins.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Tiellaer James Cremeans who celebrated his 16th birthday Monday; to Jerry Mc Callister whose 74th birthday was Monday; to Mattie Ross who will blow out 14 candles Saturday; to Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee who celebrates her 50th birthday Saturday; to Freddie Honaker who celebrates his birthday Sunday, May 21; and to David Glick’s grandsons — Brody Stewart whose 15th birthday was last Friday, May 12, and Jackson Stewart who will be 19 on June 25.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bill and Andy Watson, Cardis and Lee Hall, Chris and Charlann McKenna, Steve and Janet Sebert, John and Mary Thomas, and Jonathan and Peggyann Pratt.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
