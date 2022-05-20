GRADS: Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church of Barboursville honored the following graduates Sunday: Kyle Frost, Cabell Midland High School; Merritt True, Cabell Midland High School; Carolyn Ball, Marshall University (MBA); Aaron Frost, Marshall University; Kate Jackson, St. Mary’s School of Nursing; Madelin Toy, Glenville State University; and Tatum True, University of Kentucky.
PICNIC: The Healthy Grandfamilies Program is hosting a picnic at Barboursville Park’s Shelter 7 from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. This event is open to families in which grandparents are serving as the primary caregivers. Food and childcare will be provided. RSVP to your student’s school by Friday, May 20.
SCHOLARSHIP: Beverly Beldon, president of the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, presented the annual $1,000 college scholarship awards for 2022 to Spring Valley High School seniors Crosby Short and Maria Assi on Tuesday at the senior awards ceremony at the high school.
TOP SINGERS: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School’s Collegium Musicum, the Renaissance-style ensemble of singers in grades 9-12 directed by Ed Harkless that participated in Kings Island’s annual Music in the Park competition last weekend. The Collegium not only won the first-place award (for four years in a row) for mixed choirs in large schools but also was awarded the overall champion award for best performance of all attending musical groups. Music groups from four states were represented.
HISTORY: The West Virginia History Bowl teams from Barboursville, Milton and Huntington middle schools qualified and attended the state championship April 26. This highly competitive event brings eighth-grade students from across the state to compete. Team members are Austin Petts, Kinley Williams, Adalyn Cantrell and Dylan Hargraves, Milton Middle; Alex Taylor, Jack Kuratomi, Kamari Harless, Nennett Wimer, Reese Null and Tayveon Wilson, Huntington Middle; and Ava Ray, Madeline Chapman, Rupert Clark and Rau Balasubreamanian, Barboursville Middle. Coaches are Brian Casto, Milton Middle; Johnna Adams and Rastina Smith, Huntington Middle; and Jacob Saul, Barboursville Middle.
MEETING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women will have its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, 6007 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. RSVP to Jo Ann Odum Aldrich at 302-522-3413 by May 22. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information about joining this group, contact Kit Muth at 304-633-3565 or Diana Archer at 304-522-3413.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Taylor Adkins, Michael Qualls, Sara Triplett, Alexandia Ambrose, Paul Spaulding, Kathryn Watts, Michael Stull, Doug Frost, Kim Stooke, Sandee Adams, Bill Call, Keith Boggs, Harold Perdue, David Shafer, Jacob Ball, Howard Deskins, Peachie Turner, Larry Blackaby, Grant Thomas Hawthorne, Dave Poston, John Ferguson, Gary Martin, Amanda Stapleton, Kristi Hawthorne, Shirley Cooley, Lacey Moore, Shelby Adkins, Robin Byrd, Caela Young, Teresa Dial, Elizabeth Green, Cathy McComas, David Smith, Sharon Hockenberry and Kerry Bart.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ann Reed, who celebrated her birthday Sunday; to Mattie Ross, who becomes a teenager today; to Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee, who celebrates her 49th birthday today; and to Linda Reid, whose birthday is today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Chris and Charlann McKenna, Evan Minsker and Morgan Barrie, Steve and Janet Sebert, Terry and Robin Triplett, Joe and Angie Whitfield, Jonathan and Peggyann Pratt, and Davis and Jean Biggs, who celebrate their 25th anniversary May 24.