AWARDED: The Lions Club of Barboursville recently announced four $1,000 scholarship awards for the 2020-21 academic year. All are Cabell Midland High School graduating seniors. The recipients are: Elaina Blickenstaff, daughter of Maria Majdalany and Brian Blickenstaff, who received the Roger A. Hesson scholarship; Alan “AJ” Messinger, son of Shane and Danielle Messinger, who received the John T. Fife scholarship; Sydney Riffe, daughter of John and Delberta Riffe, who received the Willis Hertig scholarship; and Kylie Fisher, daughter of Chad and Molly Fisher, who received the Claude Thornburg scholarship. The students were evaluated on financial need, their GPA, academic honors, extracurricular activities, and the essay portion of their applications. The Lions Club also recognized the following students with $500 achievement awards: Ian Hoopes, son of Jonathan and Rachel Miles Hoopes; Kate White, daughter of Scott and Jennifer White; Ashley McClure, daughter of Brian and Lisa McClure; and Levi Ellis, son of John and Stacey Ellis.
BOOK: Thanks to Randall Reid-Smith, a Barboursville native and curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, who sent me a copy of the latest edition of the guide to West Virginia’s historical highway markers, “Signs of the Times,” published by the State of West Virginia. This is the fourth highway historical marker book that has been published. It is revised, newly illustrated, and significantly expanded with over 150 photos and new entries about 300 markers erected since the previous marker book that was published nearly two decades ago. Reid-Smith states that these signs provide a fascinating introduction to West Virginia history for tourists and West Virginians alike. The book may be purchased for $12.95 at the Culture Center in Charleston, at Tamarack, The Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville, and at Independence Hall in Wheeling. For more information, call 304-558-0230.
HONORS: Congratulations to Jerod Smalley, a 1997 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a Marshall University grad, who recently won national honors from The Associated Press. Smalley is the sports director and anchor for NBC 4 Sports in Columbus, Ohio. He received best anchor and best writing awards and his sportscast won second place in the AP awards. He is the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Barboursville.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club Building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. A crime report for the Westmoreland area will be given by the Huntington Police Department. The guest speaker will be Stephanie Conley, with the Partnership for Success grant, who will discuss how the grant coordinates with community organizations. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Kerry Bart, Delberta Riffe, David Triplett, Zach Baldwin, Paul Spaulding, Kathryn Watts, Michael Stull, Owen Smith, Audrey Pickett, Clayton Holbrook, Terry Triplett, Sharon Hockenberry, Robin Triplett, Julia Dickens, Elizabeth Williams, Nathan Kinker, Sandee Adams, Bill Call, Jim Cava, Doug Frost, Kim Stooke, David Shafer, Jacob Ball, Teresa Dial, Benny Adams, Grant Hawthorne, Dave Poston, John Ferguson, Joshua David Clay, Larry Blackaby, Brandon Hughes, Shirley Cooley, Marlene Black, Lacey Moore, Shelby Adkins, Allison Overby, Robyn Byrd, Caela Edwards and Keith Boggs.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Linda Reid who celebrated her birthday Wednesday; to Mattie Ross who blew out 12 candles Thursday; to Jean Dotson Johnson who celebrated her 84th birthday Thursday; to Kristie Dawn Byrd Dunfee whose 48th birthday was Thursday; and to Freddie Honaker who celebrates his 70th birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bill and Andy Watson, Evan Minsker and Morgan Barrie, Steve and Janet Sebert, Terry and Robin Triplett, Matt and Robin McComas, Tim and Cherri Sewell, Joe and Angie Whitfield, Jonathan and Peggyann Pratt, and Brandon and Emily Hughes.