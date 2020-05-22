Community News
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Lions Club of Barboursville recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners. The organization gives three $1,000 scholarships annually to Cabell Midland High School graduates. The winner of the Roger A. Hesson scholarship is Brooke Powers, daughter of Jerry and Rebecca Powers. Savannah Skaggs, daughter of Amy Skaggs, received the John T. Fife scholarship, and Megan Skean, daughter of Andrea Skean, received the Willis Hertig and Claude Thornburg scholarship. The Lions Club also recognized scholarship applicants Zoe Hoopes and Marcos Javier as LEO scholars. Each received a one-time $500 scholarship based on academics and involvement with the Barboursville LEO Club. Zoe is the daughter of Rachel Miles and Bert Hoopes. Marcos is the son of Marcos and Brenda King Javier.
ARTICLES: While staying at home more during this pandemic and having some time to surf the web, check out some interesting articles written by Dr. Edwin Leap, a 1982 graduate of Barboursville High School, who has published some interesting columns in the “Atlantic” magazine about his thoughts of our lives during this time. Leap, a former emergency physician and an award-winning columnist and blogger, lives in Tamassee, South Carolina. He received a bachelor’s degree in zoology at Marshall University and studied medicine at West Virginia University. He also served as an officer and flight surgeon with the U.S. Air Force. He currently is the president of Leap Medicine PC.
RECIPIENT: Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy recently announced the names of 19 students who received student scholarships for the 2020 academic year. Keaton Kaplan, of Huntington, received the Fruth Pharmacy scholarship and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy scholarship. Keaton, a Cabell Midland High School grad, is the son of Jeff and Donna Kaplan, of Huntington.
YEAGER: Tyler Hebert, a 2020 Cabell Midland High School grad, is one of seven 2020 high school grads who make up Marshall University’s new class of Yeager Scholars in the fall. She will join 23 current students and 30 classes of alumni in Marshall University’s top academic scholarship program. Tyler plans to major in civil engineering and hopes to inspire girls to pursue and to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. She is the daughter of Vince Hebert and Tracey Hebert, of Huntington.
BUCKLEW: Three Cabell Midland High School 2020 graduates, Emilie Charles, Megan Skean and Will Turman, have received the West Virginia University Bucklew scholarship, which is given to 20 high-achieving students who have been accepted to the university. Charles, an all-American female soccer player, plans to follow in her father’s footsteps as an emergency physician and will major in mathematics. Emilie is the daughter of Paul Charles and Paulette Werner, of Huntington. Skean, co-creator of an award-winning social awareness app, believes a degree in political science will provide a strong foundation for her career as an environmental lawyer. Megan is the daughter of Matthew Skean, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Andrea Skean, of Milton. Turman, a private pilot and a four-year cadet in the AFJROTC, aspires to lead a company that will make aerospace more economically and environmentally friendly. He plans to pursue a double major in mechanical and aerospace engineering. Will is the son of Tom and Patricia Turman and grandson of Paul and Karen Turman, of Barboursville.
