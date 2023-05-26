EXCITING TIMES: The last two weeks have been quite eventful for Bill and Kathy Weekly’s family of Barboursville. On May 19, they celebrated the 104th birthday of Bill’s great aunt, Victory Crowe of Barboursville. Victory was born in 1919 and her first name is a tribute to the end of World War I. The staff at The Inn at Wyngate held a celebration to honor Victory including live music, her favorite foods, crowning her queen for a day, and a beautiful cake. Guests included family members Kathy and Bill, Craig and Marilyn Nottingham, and “family-at-heart” members Johanna and Patrick Dempsey, Jessica Dillon, and the entire Wyngate community. The second event that Bill and Kathy celebrated was the graduation from Cabell Midland High School of their granddaughter, Abigale Grace Boling-McComas, with a party at the Barboursville Community Center on May 21. Abby is the daughter of Fred and Gale McComas of Barboursville who hosted the party. The third event they celebrated was their son’s, Peyton Weekly, accepting a job in sales with Tri W Global, a Texas-based gas and oil company. Peyton has been training in St. Clairsville, Ohio, for five months and will relocate to Morgantown, West Virginia, on May 31 to assume his sales position.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to Cindy McDonie who made a hole in one last Friday, May 19, on tee hole #3 at Diamond Links Golf Course in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. She used a nine iron to ace the hole. This is McDonie’s second career hole in one. Cindy and her husband Rick live in Ironton.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.